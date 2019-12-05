Diario Público
Diario Público

Machismo Varios jugadores de un equipo de fútbol mexicano se burlan de la canción feminista ‘Un violador en tu camino’

Por

Algunos miembros de la escuadra sub17 del Club América se han grabado un vídeo burlándose del nuevo lema feminista nacido en Chile, por el colectivo las Tesis, titulado Un violador en tu camino.

En el vídeo se ve a varios jugadores bailando la coreografía viral entre risas de sus compañeros. Lo ocurrido no ha sentado muy bien y el club ha tenido que lanzar un comunicado oficial pidiendo disculpas. "Investigaremos lo ocurrido de manera expedita y tomateros medidas disciplinarias", han publicado.

Las redes han criticado el vídeo. "Si no eres parte de la ayuda, no seas parte de la burla", ha comentado una tuitera.

Te puede interesar:

“Y la culpa no era mía“: el nuevo #Cuéntalo que denuncia la violencia sexual que sufren las mujeres

“El Estado no me cuida, me cuidan mis amigas“: el colectivo Las Tesis desata una sororidad viral por todo el planeta

Lo último en Tremending

En este artículo