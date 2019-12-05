Algunos miembros de la escuadra sub17 del Club América se han grabado un vídeo burlándose del nuevo lema feminista nacido en Chile, por el colectivo las Tesis, titulado Un violador en tu camino.
Jugadores del América Sub-17 así de burlan y bailan “El Violador eres tu" un tema hecho contra la Violencia de Género, el Acoso, el Feminicidio y la igualdad de la mujer" se debe sancionar, por parte de la institución o por parte de la Federación. pic.twitter.com/hddkYlOAMc
— Héctor Coronado (@HctorCoronado12) December 4, 2019
En el vídeo se ve a varios jugadores bailando la coreografía viral entre risas de sus compañeros. Lo ocurrido no ha sentado muy bien y el club ha tenido que lanzar un comunicado oficial pidiendo disculpas. "Investigaremos lo ocurrido de manera expedita y tomateros medidas disciplinarias", han publicado.
???? Comunicado Oficial:
Respecto a un video compartido en redes sociales con integrantes de nuestro equipo de fuerzas básicas #Sub17 pic.twitter.com/W5KDcqM7Cr
— Club América (@ClubAmerica) December 4, 2019
Las redes han criticado el vídeo. "Si no eres parte de la ayuda, no seas parte de la burla", ha comentado una tuitera.
Debe ser que las violaciones les hacen gracia
— NeskaGoki (Septembrum)????️????️???? (@neskagoki) December 5, 2019
que pensarán sus familiares femeninas, no quiero ni pensarlo.
— jojuSA???????? No coso botones (@The_Profanador) December 5, 2019
Por esto mismo seguiremos adelante. Penita de gente!
— myself (@myself17578333) December 5, 2019
Trogloditas. Les ha faltado el "hunga hunga".
— • ᛊᚨᛁᛚᚨ • (@Dona_Daigua666) December 5, 2019
Sin palabras.... ????????????
— Isabel mandello (@mandello_isabel) December 5, 2019
