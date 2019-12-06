Diario Público
Isabel Celaá Ésta es la cara que se le queda a la presidenta del Senado cuando la ministra Celaá pasa de ella

La presidenta del Senado, Pilar Llop, y la ministra de Educación y portavoz del Gobierno, Isabel Celáa, en la recepción en el Congreso en el aniversario de la Constitución.
Día de la Constitución. Recepción en el Congreso de los Diputados. Meritxell Batet saluda a los invitados a la conmemoración de la carta magna de 1978. A su lado, hace lo propio su homóloga en el Senado, la también socialista Pilar Llop. Pasa la gente, pasa la vida y se estrechan las manos.

Pero cuando le llega el turno a la ministra de Educación, Isabel Celaá, saluda a Batet y hace caso omiso a Llop. ¿Ha ignorado la portavoz del Gobierno en funciones a la nueva presidenta del Congreso? ¿Despiste o desplante? ¿Mal rollito o mal rollito?

Así eran las cosas y así se las habían contado los medios ("¡¡¡La cobra de Celaá!!!"), hasta que la propia ministra socialista se ha disculpado con Pilar Llop por no haberla saludado durante la recepción del Día de la Constitución en el Congreso.

"Un pequeño percance me ha distraído en el último momento y no he saludado a Pilar Llop, la nueva presidenta del Senado, a la que he llamado inmediatamente para transmitirle todo mi afecto", escribió Celaá en su cuenta de Twitter. "Pilar es una gran mujer y será una extraordinaria presidenta".

Mientras que a Meritxell Batet la saludaba todo el mundo, algunos invitados tampoco estrecharon la mano a Pilar Llop, quizás porque no la conocían, dado que se estrenó en el cargo el pasado martes. Queremos pensar que Isabel Celaá sí conocía a la flamante presidenta del Senado y compañera en el PSOE, aunque un lapsus lo tiene cualquiera.

