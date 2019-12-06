Diario Público
El esperpéntico baile del líder del PP en Barcelona al grito de “¡en pie si eres español!”

“Esperpéntico”, “ridículo”, “poco nos pasa”. Son algunos de los comentarios ante el vídeo del líder del PP en Barcelona, Josep Bou, bailando y saltando fuera de sí, casi al borde de la caída, durante la manifestación de este viernes en Barcelona con motivo del Día de la Constitución, convocada por el Movimiento Cívico Espanya i Catalans y el resto de asociaciones que conforman la plataforma Cataluña Suma.

Ante la mirada y las risas de otros participantes en el acto, como el ultraderechista Santiago Abascal, mientras un speaker cantaba “en pie si eres español”, Bou se colocó frente a la pancarta a la altura de la Vía Laietana y comenzó a saltar y brincar dándolo absolutamente todo. De hecho en algún momento parecía que el concejal podría llegar a hacerse daño:

Su estrambótico baile ha dejado decenas de comentarios y bromas en las redes sociales.

