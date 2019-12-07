Diario Público
El periodista deportivo Tomás Roncero fue el centro de los focos tuiteros tras improvisar junto al rapero Bnet, recién proclamado campeón del mundo en el torneo internacional de Red Bull. Roncero hizo lo que pudo pero apenas fue capaz de clavar un par de pareados, mientras Bnet y Blonstark le miraban perplejos.

En un tono desenfadado, el periodista se echa unas risas con los dos raperos, aunque las redes aprovecharon para sacudirle. Roncero, acusado de gafe, sirvió para predecir que estas dos jóvenes promesas de la música acabarían condenadas al abandono.

Las respuestas han sido en cascada, con mucho humor y, por qué no decirlo, mucha vergüenza ajena.

Blonstark dijo que su encuentro con Roncero había sido muy agradable y algunos tuiteros le recordaron algunas de sus rimas.

