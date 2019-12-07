El periodista deportivo Tomás Roncero fue el centro de los focos tuiteros tras improvisar junto al rapero Bnet, recién proclamado campeón del mundo en el torneo internacional de Red Bull. Roncero hizo lo que pudo pero apenas fue capaz de clavar un par de pareados, mientras Bnet y Blonstark le miraban perplejos.
En un tono desenfadado, el periodista se echa unas risas con los dos raperos, aunque las redes aprovecharon para sacudirle. Roncero, acusado de gafe, sirvió para predecir que estas dos jóvenes promesas de la música acabarían condenadas al abandono.
— TwFutbol Out Of Context (@TwFutbol_OOC) December 4, 2019
Las respuestas han sido en cascada, con mucho humor y, por qué no decirlo, mucha vergüenza ajena.
Si yo lo he visto, vosotros también. Temblad @chikosdelmaiz, @KaseO_real, @ayaxyprok pic.twitter.com/pRQ7LkIbcK
— El Chirincirco TV (@ElChirincirco) December 5, 2019
— Kerdolas ???? (@Kerdolas) December 5, 2019
Ostia tú que vergüenza ajena más tonta me ha entrado
— El hijo del fary (@ubuntupaco) December 4, 2019
Alguien debería ponerle una orden de alejamiento a Tomás Roncero del Rap.
— ????????Dragonite_Enfuresido???????? (@manuelmc96) December 4, 2019
Blonstark dijo que su encuentro con Roncero había sido muy agradable y algunos tuiteros le recordaron algunas de sus rimas.
La verdad es que Roncero es un tío muy majo y muy enrollado, me cayó de diez. https://t.co/Xtc0cjxSAE
— Blon (@blonstark) December 4, 2019
haberle enseñado esto, seguro que no se reía tanto pic.twitter.com/bYfdNmaXc7
— WB ???? (@WorldBatallas) December 4, 2019
