Twitter “Ha conseguido redactar su autobiografía en una sola palabra“: las críticas a Girauta por llamar “gilipollas“ a Bardem

Por

El actor Javier Bardem tildó a Trump y Almeida de "estúpidos" por sus decisiones políticas frente al inminente cambio climático. Estas declaraciones generaron un terremoto del que él mismo acabó retractándose, pero para entonces ya había entrado en escena el de siempre: Juan Carlos Girauta.

El que fuera diputado por Ciudadanos hasta el descalabro del partido naranja en las pasadas elecciones agregó más fuego a la polémica para calificar al actor de "gilipollas". Un tuit que solo incluía esa palabra y que ha generado un enorme revuelo.

La falta de respeto tan gratuita no ha gustado en Internet, que vuelve a ver al Girauta más belicoso. Muchos usuarios de Twitter han cargado contra el expolítico.

