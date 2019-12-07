El actor Javier Bardem tildó a Trump y Almeida de "estúpidos" por sus decisiones políticas frente al inminente cambio climático. Estas declaraciones generaron un terremoto del que él mismo acabó retractándose, pero para entonces ya había entrado en escena el de siempre: Juan Carlos Girauta.
El que fuera diputado por Ciudadanos hasta el descalabro del partido naranja en las pasadas elecciones agregó más fuego a la polémica para calificar al actor de "gilipollas". Un tuit que solo incluía esa palabra y que ha generado un enorme revuelo.
Gilipollas.https://t.co/7Oj8ICA1OK
— Juan Carlos Girauta (@GirautaOficial) December 6, 2019
La obligación básica de cualquier ciudadano es pagar sus impuestos.
Tú defraudas y luego das lecciones. Gilipollas.
— Juan Carlos Girauta (@GirautaOficial) December 6, 2019
La falta de respeto tan gratuita no ha gustado en Internet, que vuelve a ver al Girauta más belicoso. Muchos usuarios de Twitter han cargado contra el expolítico.
Tenga cuidado con ese lenguaje, señor Girauta, no vayan a echarle del Congreso. https://t.co/x0qbTu5hZQ
— La Madre de Brian (@LaMadredeBrian) December 7, 2019
Girauta ha conseguido redactar su autobiografía en una sola palabra. https://t.co/A0kUBUSaGi
— Susanna, con dos enes (@LaFeaDelBaile) December 6, 2019
Hola Girauta gilipollas a qué hora te afililias a vox? De ser tertuliano moderado por un cura y pasar por diferentes partidos, a ser mamporrero de Risto, creo que tu final será ser súbdito de Abascal. https://t.co/ElBr0Z13Ii
— ????️????????DAVID SEGOVIA????????️???? (@dsegoviaatienza) December 7, 2019
Girauta admirador del estúpido, llama a Bardem Gilipollas. Lo dicho en España hay más tontos que rotondas. https://t.co/wmsRmbeMZx
— Francisco Fernandez (@Francis98204014) December 7, 2019
Aquí el inútil Girauta defendiéndolo a su amigo el carapolla.... https://t.co/ElBr0Z13Ii
— ????️????????DAVID SEGOVIA????????️???? (@dsegoviaatienza) December 7, 2019
Todos tenemos claro que el próximo destino de Toni Cantó y Girauta será VOX,no??
— Vidushi (@vidushi_i) December 7, 2019
