Diario Público
Diario Público

Star Wars De tierno a perturbador: así cambia tu percepción de Baby Yoda al ponerle los ojos de algunos famosos

Por

Uno de los personajes de la nueva serie de Disney, The Mandalorian, se ha vuelto viral y no precisamente por sus frases. Los tiernos ojos de Baby Yoda han dado la vuelta al mundo, pero al aterrizar en España, como suele ser costumbre, el humor ha conquistado el debate.

Muchos usuarios se han liado la manta a la cabeza con el photoshop y le han cambiado esos ojos negros tan adorables por los globos oculares de personajes famosos. Leticia Sabater, Mariano Rajoy, Ibai... Cualquier es aceptable para esta broma.

El resultado es, en ocasiones hilarante, en ocasiones escabroso. Ver una figura que ha conquistado el corazón de los fans de Star Wars con los ojos de Mariano Rajoy puede ser muy perturbador.

Lo último en Tremending

En este artículo