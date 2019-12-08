Uno de los personajes de la nueva serie de Disney, The Mandalorian, se ha vuelto viral y no precisamente por sus frases. Los tiernos ojos de Baby Yoda han dado la vuelta al mundo, pero al aterrizar en España, como suele ser costumbre, el humor ha conquistado el debate.
Muchos usuarios se han liado la manta a la cabeza con el photoshop y le han cambiado esos ojos negros tan adorables por los globos oculares de personajes famosos. Leticia Sabater, Mariano Rajoy, Ibai... Cualquier es aceptable para esta broma.
El resultado es, en ocasiones hilarante, en ocasiones escabroso. Ver una figura que ha conquistado el corazón de los fans de Star Wars con los ojos de Mariano Rajoy puede ser muy perturbador.
¿Y qué pasa con Baby Yoda si le ponemos los ojos de Rajoy con el tic de cuando mentía?
¿A que ya no es tan adorable? pic.twitter.com/mjjTDszfBJ
— Rule (@que_rule) December 7, 2019
Nunca dinero negro recibido he. pic.twitter.com/bE9vg2aubI
— Rule (@que_rule) December 7, 2019
Baby yoda con mis ojos parece una puta abuela pic.twitter.com/GKqwHjte6R
— Charlotte (@carlotaalopz) December 8, 2019
“¡Baby yoda es tan tierno! No creo que haya algo mejor que él y sus grandes ojos. Definitivamente quiero un peluche de Baby Yoda.” pic.twitter.com/ffIupi6avl
— ˗ˏˋあいこ ˎˊ˗ (@_Xfimxro) December 8, 2019
Ha carajo el baby yoda le robo los ojos a Itachi xDxDxD eso si sigue siendo muy mono el manon pic.twitter.com/8dltjd0nCI
— Un Inosuke enfadado (@Elpico19) December 8, 2019
Alguien le puso los ojos de Steve Buscemi al #BabyYoda ???????? pic.twitter.com/ydJBTsIfy2
— Orden 66 Ecuador (@Orden66_Ec) December 7, 2019
El truco de que bebé yoda sea tan mono es por los ojos que tiene, si fuésemos realistas y le pusiéramos los ojos de Josep Pedrerol sería así: pic.twitter.com/wfHbh9TzZd
— Coqueliner (@Hoodison_) December 6, 2019
Baby Yoda con mis ojos es un baby yoda con quince porros encima https://t.co/kO8BBhgmKS
— Ibai (@LVPibai) December 8, 2019
El truco de que Baby Yoda sea tan bonito es por los ojos que tiene, si fuésemos realistas y le pusiéramos los ojos de Leticia Sabater sería así: pic.twitter.com/dWqrLvn21z
— m???? (@DiagronAlleys) December 7, 2019
Baby Yoda con los ojos de la Ayuso. Que puede salir mal. pic.twitter.com/936GrYL6LW
— Vincent Van Gol (@alvarhitoelguap) December 4, 2019
