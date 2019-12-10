Alejandro Sanz ha inaugurado la sesión de Alto Nivel de la Cumbre del Clima de Madrid esta mañana, bajo la mirada de numerosos jefes de Estado y de Gobierno.

El cantante, ha explicado que estudiará la cantidad de CO2 que se emite en sus conciertos e intentará reducirlo con energía renovable como principal fuente.

Sanz ha insistido en que la crisis climática “no es una cuestión de color político” y ha explicado que los ciudadanos deben ser "fuertes".

As the 2nd week of #COP25 begins in Madrid, @AlejandroSanz sends an urgent message to leaders: “#ClimateChange is here & it will stay with us. It is #TimeForAction.” #ClimateChange #ParisAgreement https://t.co/lOQq0sq0Ci pic.twitter.com/OsG56r7aZy

— UN Climate Change (@UNFCCC) December 8, 2019