Alejandro Sanz ha inaugurado la sesión de Alto Nivel de la Cumbre del Clima de Madrid esta mañana, bajo la mirada de numerosos jefes de Estado y de Gobierno.
El cantante, ha explicado que estudiará la cantidad de CO2 que se emite en sus conciertos e intentará reducirlo con energía renovable como principal fuente.
Sanz ha insistido en que la crisis climática “no es una cuestión de color político” y ha explicado que los ciudadanos deben ser "fuertes".
As the 2nd week of #COP25 begins in Madrid, @AlejandroSanz sends an urgent message to leaders: “#ClimateChange is here & it will stay with us. It is #TimeForAction.” #ClimateChange #ParisAgreement https://t.co/lOQq0sq0Ci pic.twitter.com/OsG56r7aZy
— UN Climate Change (@UNFCCC) December 8, 2019
Las redes no se han tomando muy bien las palabras de Alejandro Sanz y muchos han subido un vídeo y varias fotografías en las que el cantante sale montado en vehículos contaminantes.
Dice Alejandro Sanz, que se necesitan políticos valientes para pedir sacrificios a la ciudadanía para luchar contra el cambio climático
No se los pide a las multinacionales, ni a los millonarios como el, no... pic.twitter.com/GjN7YP0F96
— ★Antídoto★ ???? (@Yo_Soy_Asin) December 10, 2019
En el capítulo de hoy de “Luchadores por el Clima”, presentamos a Alejandro Sanz. pic.twitter.com/k6eqD2V9Dv
— Rodrigo (@condepalatino) December 10, 2019
Aquí vemos a Alejandro Sanz en su casa ecológica de Miami, con su barco ecológico, concienciándose sobre la huella de carbono pic.twitter.com/h0tM20dPp8
— ???? Tomás ???? (@quietorl) December 10, 2019
Dice Alejandro Sanz que los gobiernos deberían exigir más, muchos más esfuerzos a los ciudadanos contra el cambio climático para que gentes como él puedan cambiar de yate cada año y no se les enreden bolsas de plástico en las hélices
— Ni Dios ni Rey (@AbaloneOrtega) December 10, 2019
Alejandro Sanz en la Cumbre del Clima: “Voy a estudiar la cantidad de CO2 que emiten mis conciertos”.
Alejandro Sanz cuando las lecciones de moral pasan a segundo plano: pic.twitter.com/8nYqhBmV5h
— Joven Europeo (@JovenEuropeo) December 10, 2019
"Son tan fuertes tus miradas, con las luces apagadas"
Alejandro Sanz lleva ahorrando energía para luchar contra el cambio climático desde que era un adolescente que quería entrar en tu mente pisando fuerte.
— Anacleto Panceto (@Xuxipc) December 10, 2019
Alejandro Sanz como la alegoría perfecta del ecocapitalismo. https://t.co/OdfiY6Sa3O
— Dani Lucarelli (@lataninad) December 10, 2019
