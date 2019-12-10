Diario Público
Crisis Climática Las redes rescatan un vídeo de Alejandro Sanz en un yate tras pedir ”sacrificios” en su intervención en la Cumbre del Clima

Alejandro Sanz ha inaugurado la sesión de Alto Nivel de la Cumbre del Clima de Madrid esta mañana, bajo la mirada de numerosos jefes de Estado y de Gobierno.

El cantante, ha explicado que estudiará la cantidad de CO2 que se emite en sus conciertos e intentará reducirlo con energía renovable como principal fuente.

Sanz ha insistido en que la crisis climática “no es una cuestión de color político” y ha explicado que los ciudadanos deben ser "fuertes".

Las redes no se han tomando muy bien las palabras de Alejandro Sanz y muchos han subido un vídeo y varias fotografías en las que el cantante sale montado en vehículos contaminantes.

