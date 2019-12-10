La cuenta del Valencia Basket Club publica mensajes de sus dos equipos, el masculino y el femenino. Parece algo absolutamente normal, pero, al parecer, hay algunos seguidores a los que no les gusta que se publique información sobre el equipo femenino.
El pasado día 1 de diciembre, uno de ellos pidió al Valencia Basket Club que hiciese una cuenta únicamente de basket femenino: "No me interesa nada esto y me llenáis la feed de mensajes", decía el tuitero.
Podéis hacer una cuenta de basket femenino?? No me interesa nada esto y me llenais la feed de mensajes
— Valentía (@ValentiaCF) December 1, 2019
Lejos de quedarse callados, desde el club han respondido al seguidor: "Hola, no. Esta no es la cuenta del Valencia Basket masculino, es la cuenta del Valencia Basket, y engloba los partidos de sus dos primeros equipo, masculino y femenino".
Hola, no.
Esta no es la cuenta del Valencia Basket masculino, es la cuenta del Valencia Basket, y engloba los partidos de sus dos primeros equipo, masculino y femenino. pic.twitter.com/4Nv9sNmsTy
— Valencia Basket Club (@valenciabasket) December 1, 2019
Una de las jugadoras del equipo ha comentado el tuit: "Siguiente. Bona nit".
Siguiente. Bona nit. pic.twitter.com/C3hiwlrQyC
— Irene Gari (@IreneGari) December 9, 2019
Pese al zasca, el tuitero ha vuelto a la carga y ha pedido que se hagan cuentas separadas. "Está muy bien para colgaros la medallita feminista, pero no tiene sentido", ha finalizado.
Pues deberíais escuchar un poco a vuestros seguidores. Vuestros tuits sobre el equipo femenino no interesan ni a 1/5 parte de la gente que os sigue. Está muy bien para colgaros la medallita feminista, pero no tiene sentido
— Valentía (@ValentiaCF) December 1, 2019
Muchos han aplaudido la reacción del club y de una de las jugadores.
????????????????????????????????????????????????????????
— MerSGarcía ???????? (@MerSGarcia) December 1, 2019
Bravo????????????????
— Ferran (@ferran_valla) December 1, 2019
BOOM!!!!!!! ???????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????? Gràcies @valenciabasket ???? pic.twitter.com/dF9ajyHkDF
— D͙R͙ N͙U͙R͙I͙A͙ Q͙U͙E͙R͙O͙L͙ M͙D͙???? ︽✵︽ (@nuriaq) December 10, 2019
???????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/I2VKS8Js38
— El de siempre,nunca cambiaré ???????? (@EUDLF1986) December 10, 2019
