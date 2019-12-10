La cuenta del Valencia Basket Club publica mensajes de sus dos equipos, el masculino y el femenino. Parece algo absolutamente normal, pero, al parecer, hay algunos seguidores a los que no les gusta que se publique información sobre el equipo femenino.

El pasado día 1 de diciembre, uno de ellos pidió al Valencia Basket Club que hiciese una cuenta únicamente de basket femenino: "No me interesa nada esto y me llenáis la feed de mensajes", decía el tuitero.

Podéis hacer una cuenta de basket femenino?? No me interesa nada esto y me llenais la feed de mensajes — Valentía (@ValentiaCF) December 1, 2019

Lejos de quedarse callados, desde el club han respondido al seguidor: "Hola, no. Esta no es la cuenta del Valencia Basket masculino, es la cuenta del Valencia Basket, y engloba los partidos de sus dos primeros equipo, masculino y femenino".

Hola, no. Esta no es la cuenta del Valencia Basket masculino, es la cuenta del Valencia Basket, y engloba los partidos de sus dos primeros equipo, masculino y femenino. pic.twitter.com/4Nv9sNmsTy — Valencia Basket Club (@valenciabasket) December 1, 2019

Una de las jugadoras del equipo ha comentado el tuit: "Siguiente. Bona nit".

Pese al zasca, el tuitero ha vuelto a la carga y ha pedido que se hagan cuentas separadas. "Está muy bien para colgaros la medallita feminista, pero no tiene sentido", ha finalizado.

Pues deberíais escuchar un poco a vuestros seguidores. Vuestros tuits sobre el equipo femenino no interesan ni a 1/5 parte de la gente que os sigue. Está muy bien para colgaros la medallita feminista, pero no tiene sentido — Valentía (@ValentiaCF) December 1, 2019

Muchos han aplaudido la reacción del club y de una de las jugadores.