Diario Público
Diario Público

Twitter ”Out of context”: las cuentas de Twitter que se dedican a compartir frases de políticos y periodistas fuera de contexto

Por

La cuentas de políticos y periodistas en las que se comparten frases fuera de contexto están causando sensación en redes sociales.

Pedro Sánchez, Inés Arrimadas, Pablo Iglesias y Federico Jiménez Losantos son algunos de los personajes españoles que ya tienen sus cuentas "out of context".

En estos perfiles de Twitter se publican las frases más bestias y absurdas que han dicho sus protagonistas sin ningún tipo de contexto. Por eso arrasan y muchísimos tuiteros comparten los pequeños vídeos de los diferentes políticos.

Aquí algunos de los mejores "out of context" del país.

Inés Arrimadas

Pedro Sánchez

Pablo Iglesias

Federico Jiménez Losantos

Lo último en Tremending

En este artículo