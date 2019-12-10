La cuentas de políticos y periodistas en las que se comparten frases fuera de contexto están causando sensación en redes sociales.
Pedro Sánchez, Inés Arrimadas, Pablo Iglesias y Federico Jiménez Losantos son algunos de los personajes españoles que ya tienen sus cuentas "out of context".
En estos perfiles de Twitter se publican las frases más bestias y absurdas que han dicho sus protagonistas sin ningún tipo de contexto. Por eso arrasan y muchísimos tuiteros comparten los pequeños vídeos de los diferentes políticos.
Aquí algunos de los mejores "out of context" del país.
Inés Arrimadas
— Inés Arrimadas out of context (@ArrimadasOut) December 7, 2019
— Inés Arrimadas out of context (@ArrimadasOut) December 8, 2019
— Inés Arrimadas out of context (@ArrimadasOut) December 9, 2019
— Inés Arrimadas out of context (@ArrimadasOut) December 8, 2019
— Inés Arrimadas out of context (@ArrimadasOut) December 9, 2019
Pedro Sánchez
— Pedro sanchez out of context (@Pedro_outof) November 19, 2019
— Pedro sanchez out of context (@Pedro_outof) November 24, 2019
— Pedro sanchez out of context (@Pedro_outof) November 26, 2019
— Pedro sanchez out of context (@Pedro_outof) November 27, 2019
— Pedro sanchez out of context (@Pedro_outof) November 28, 2019
Pablo Iglesias
— Pablo Iglesias out of context (@iglesias_random) November 10, 2019
— Pablo Iglesias out of context (@iglesias_random) November 8, 2019
— Pablo Iglesias out of context (@iglesias_random) November 6, 2019
— Pablo Iglesias out of context (@iglesias_random) November 30, 2019
Federico Jiménez Losantos
— Federico Jiménez Losantos Out Of Context (@FJLOOC) December 7, 2019
— Federico Jiménez Losantos Out Of Context (@FJLOOC) December 9, 2019
— Federico Jiménez Losantos Out Of Context (@FJLOOC) December 9, 2019
