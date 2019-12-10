Diario Público
Twitter Papá Noel esnifa cocaína: la polémica que le ha explotado a Wallmart por un jersey navideño

En estas fechas tan señaladas, muchas tiendas de ropa sacan al mercado prendas con motivos navideños. Una de ellas es la conocida marca estadounidense Walmart, que ha protagonizado una de las grandes polémicas de los últimos días.

Walmart lanzó una línea de ropa para adultos muy particular y por la que ha tenido que disculparse.

Concretamente, un jersey en el que había un muñeco de nieve vestido de Papá Noel con lo que parecían ser tres rayas de cocaína delante y el mensaje “let it snow” (“dejad que nieve”).

Finalmente la empresa ha lanzado un comunicado disculpándose por la prenda que ha suscitado muchos comentarios negativos.

“Los jerseys eran vendidos por un vendedor externo que no representa los valores de Walmart y que no tiene cabida en nuestra página web. Hemos eliminado estos productos de nuestra web. Pedimos disculpas a todas aquellas personas que se haya podido sentir ofendidas”, podía leerse en un comunicado publicado por Walmart el pasado fin de semana.

