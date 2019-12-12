El presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, ha reaccionado al nombramiento de la revista Time a Greta Thunberg como "Persona del año" 2019.

"Greta debe trabajar en su problema de control de la ira, luego ir a ver una buena película clásica con un amigo ¡Greta, relájate!", ha tuiteado Trump este jueves.

So ridiculous. Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill! https://t.co/M8ZtS8okzE — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2019

Lejos de quedarse callada, la activista ha cambiado la biografía de su Twitter: "A teenager working on her anger management problem. Currently chilling and watching a good old fashioned movie with a friend" ("Una adolescente trabajando en su problema con el control de la ira. Por el momento, tranquila viendo una película clásica con un amigo").

No es la primera vez que Thunberg trolea a Trump. En septiembre, tras su discurso en la cumbre climática de Nueva York, el presidente de EEUU afirmó que Greta parecía "una niña muy feliz al que le aguarda un brillante y maravilloso futuro". Thunberg no lo dudó y también lo publicó en su biografía.