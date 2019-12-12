En Cáceres existe una villa de unos 2.000 habitantes que se ha hecho conocida en redes por su iniciativa navideña.
El Ayuntamiento de Logrosán, así se llama el pequeño municipio, ha sacado un comunicado para invitar a los vecinos, que pasen solos las navidades, a cenar en compañía.
"Teniendo constancia de que en nuestro pueblo existen personas que viven solas y no tienen familiares directos que puedan acompañarles en las cenas de los próximos 24 y 31 de diciembre; se pone en conocimiento de aquellos que se encuentren en esta situación que el Ayuntamiento está propiciando que puedan cenar juntos en Nochebuena y Nochevieja en la Residencia FEMAR (...) El Ayuntamiento se hará cargo del coste de las cenas y de los traslados de ida y vuelta", explica el comunicado.
Muchos Ayuntamientos deberían tomar buena nota de la medida adoptada por el Alcalde de Logrosán (Cáceres).
¿No creéis? ???????? pic.twitter.com/6ctl6kLD2P
— ????.????.????????????í???????????? #????????????????????????????/❤ (@jrramirezgomez) December 11, 2019
En España más de 850.000 personas mayores de 80 años viven solas y ya se han superado los dos millones de mayores de 65 años que viven solos .
El comunicado ha sido muy aplaudido en las redes.
Fantástica iniciativa #NadieSoloEnNavidad
— M Angeles Jimenez ???????? (@MAJG2320) December 11, 2019
Que hermosa idea
— Perdona, soy artista ???? (@gisb_sus) December 11, 2019
Qué alivio comprobar que esta humanidad también existe, oleeee
— Nerea (@larrea_nerea) December 11, 2019
