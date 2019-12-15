Diario Público
Los vídeos de la semana El intento de robo más patético que has visto y otros vídeos de la semana

El intento de robo más patético que has visto nunca

La surrealista escena fue captada por las cámaras de seguridad de un local, en el municipio brasileño de Ribeirão Preto. Tres ladrones intentan robar un gran televisor plano, tras romper el cristal… pero no lo conseguirán. Tras luchar sin éxito por descolgar la pantalla, resbalarse en varias ocasiones con los cristales rotos y caerse, chocar contra todo y entre ellos mismos, finalmente rompen la tele y salen huyendo sin el botín.

La indignada reacción de un niño tras ser atropellado con su madre por un coche

Una cámara de seguridad del distrito de Dadukou, en Chongquing (China) registró el momento: una madre y su hijo son atropellados por un automóvil cuando cruzan por un paso de peatones. La reacción del niño es lo más llamativo: tras comprobar que su madre está bien se dirige al coche que los ha arrollado y pega una patada al parachoques y luego le pide explicaciones a su conductor. Según parece, no sufrieron heridas de gravedad.

4500 Años de Guerra en 5 Minutos

Todas las batallas documentadas de los últimos 4500 años en un vídeo. Tal cual.

Un policía rescata a un ciervo de un lago helado

Un pequeño ciervo había caído a un lago helado y probablemente estaba condenado hasta que apareció el ayudante del sheriff Justin Hays y lo rescató con un lazo. Sucedió en Daniel, en el condado estadounidense de Sublette, Wyoming.

Los artistas músicales que más vendieron, de 1969 hasta 2019

Michael Jackson, The Beatles, Eagles, Madonna... Son algunos de los músicos que más discos han vendido en la historia. Esta es la evolución de los artistas más populares de 1969 a la actualidad, según las ventas certificadas.

