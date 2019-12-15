Diario Público
Arandina Las redes arden ante una manifestación en apoyo a los condenados por agresión sexual de la Arandina

Twitter no da crédito. La red de emisoras esRadio Castilla y León se hizo eco de una concentración en la Plaza Mayor de Aranda de Duero en apoyo a los exjugadores de la Arandina condenados por agresión sexual. En el tuit explican que los manifestantes utilizaron previamente las etiquetas #Yosioscreo y #Estonoacabaaquí para movilizar a los vecinos de la localidad burgalesa. Adjuntan un vídeo que cuenta con más de 125 mil reproducciónes y en el que se puede escuchar un espeluznante grito unánime: “No estáis solos. No estáis solos”.

Las reacciones no se han hecho esperar. Algunos tuiteros hablaban de "apología de la pederastia", en alusión a la edad de la víctima, mientras que otros planteaban la hipótesis de ver a los mismo manifestantes si la nacionalidad o la profesión de los agresores fuese diferente. En lo que todos coinciden es en el retraso que supone para la sociedad una manifestación en apoyo a violadores y pederastas condenados, clasificándolos de "escoria humana".

