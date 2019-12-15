Begoña Villacís, vicealcaldesa de la ciudad de Madrid tras el acuerdo de PP, Ciudadanos y Vox, criticó a través de Twitter que Pedro Sánchez y el PSOE negocien la investidura de Gobierno con ERC, a los que tildó de "supremacismo más rancio".
La política se mostraba muy indignada, pero el cómico Facu Díaz le dio una respuesta que ha generado muchas risas y eco en redes.
Nunca podrá ser progresista un gobierno que dependa un partido que representa el supremacismo más rancio.
Es un auténtico drama que el gobierno de una nación como España dependa de ERC.
Y no, nada obliga a Sánchez a pactar con ellos, hay alternativa, y sumamos 221 escaños. https://t.co/uEel1YQYr1
— Begoña Villacís (@begonavillacis) December 14, 2019
Sin entrar mucho al trapo de las frases de Villacis, el uruguayo prefirió hacerle ver los motivos por los que la líder de Ciudadanos es ahora un cargo público: "Eres vicealcaldesa gracias a un falangista", dijo en relación al acuerdo de su partido con Vox, gestionado en la capital por Javier Ortega Smith.
Eres vicealcaldesa gracias a un falangista ???? https://t.co/MdDzx1IgGK
— Facu Díaz (@FacuDiazT) December 14, 2019
Cuando un cómico se pronuncia en redes se abre la caja de los truenos, así que las respuestas fueron dispares.
Creo que está señora, no es consciente que su partido tiene menos escaños que ERC.
— workless ????️???????????? (@VLOGA58) December 14, 2019
Lo dices como si ella no lo fuera...
— M. Rajoy (@eldeltupe) December 14, 2019
— Fernando Polo (@F_Polo) December 14, 2019
Lo de supremacistas es el nuevo mantra de los españoles. Desde Lambán hasta los del PP.
— Nacho Ribas (@nachoribas) December 14, 2019
@begonavillacis pic.twitter.com/vd3IVhFPYa
— Noe Figueroa Sánchez (@Noelitxy) December 15, 2019
Se dice PATRIOTA, maldito rojo.
— Salmerón (@Salme23) December 15, 2019
