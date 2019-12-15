Diario Público
Ortega Smith El hachazo de Facu Díaz a Begoña Villacís tras hablar del “supremacismo“ de ERC

Begoña Villacís, vicealcaldesa de la ciudad de Madrid tras el acuerdo de PP, Ciudadanos y Vox, criticó a través de Twitter que Pedro Sánchez y el PSOE negocien la investidura de Gobierno con ERC, a los que tildó de "supremacismo más rancio".

La política se mostraba muy indignada, pero el cómico Facu Díaz le dio una respuesta que ha generado muchas risas y eco en redes.

Sin entrar mucho al trapo de las frases de Villacis, el uruguayo prefirió hacerle ver los motivos por los que la líder de Ciudadanos es ahora un cargo público: "Eres vicealcaldesa gracias a un falangista", dijo en relación al acuerdo de su partido con Vox, gestionado en la capital por Javier Ortega Smith.

Cuando un cómico se pronuncia en redes se abre la caja de los truenos, así que las respuestas fueron dispares.

