Llegan las navidades y con ella los petardos, esos grandes enemigos de los perros y de las familias que tienen animales en casa. Muchos de ellos lo pasan fatal y sufren ansiedad, miedo descontrolado, taquicardia e, incluso, pueden llegar a morir de un infarto por culpa del ruido.
Sin ir más lejos, hace unos días conocíamos que Magui, una bóxer, había muerto abrazada a su dueño a causa de un infarto producido por el ruido de varios petardos en Argentina.
Es el último abrazo entre un perro y su amigo de dos patas.
Magui murió aterrada. Con el corazón mil. Tenía pánico a los fuegos artificiales y sufrió un paro cardíaco.
Por favor, PROTEGED a las mascotas estas navidades. Usad pirotecnia silenciosa, no seáis egoístas. pic.twitter.com/WlShDhW39D
— Ibon Perez (@ibonpereztv) December 18, 2019
Tanto la imagen, como la historia, han puesto el foco en este problema que sucede en todas las fiestas y muchos usuarios han pedido el cese de la pirotecnia.
Por qué tiras petardos, no ves que mi perro llora?
— ???? ???? ???? ???? ???? ???? ???? ???? (@GiulianoRossel1) December 19, 2019
No se acaban de enterar que los pobres animales sufren y mucho con los petardos.
Un abrazo fuerte y ánimo!
— Belén G.???? (@belenita86) December 19, 2019
¿Y por qué directamente no dejan de usar pirotecnia? No solo a los animales, hay muchas personas que le tienen pánico a los p... petardos.
— Antonio Nuño Díaz (@AntonioNuoDaz) December 19, 2019
Precisamente, la Asociación argentina ADAE (Adopta Esteriliza y Educa) ha presentado un experimento para que las personas puedan percibir los sonidos de los petardos de la misma forma que lo hacen los perros. El vídeo de presentación se ha hecho viral y ha causado mucho impacto en las redes sociales.
Señorías...
Vean esto hasta el final y recapaciten...pic.twitter.com/tivydVly7b
— TIP_ETERNO???????????? (@TIP_RETURNS) December 20, 2019
