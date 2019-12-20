Diario Público
Animalismo ¿Sabes lo que les pasa a los perros con los petardos? Ansiedad, miedo descontrolado, taquicardia…

Llegan las navidades y con ella los petardos, esos grandes enemigos de los perros y de las familias que tienen animales en casa. Muchos de ellos lo pasan fatal y sufren ansiedad, miedo descontrolado, taquicardia e, incluso, pueden llegar a morir de un infarto por culpa del ruido.

Sin ir más lejos, hace unos días conocíamos que Magui, una bóxer, había muerto abrazada a su dueño a causa de un infarto producido por el ruido de varios petardos en Argentina.

Tanto la imagen, como la historia, han puesto el foco en este problema que sucede en todas las fiestas y muchos usuarios han pedido el cese de la pirotecnia.

Precisamente, la Asociación argentina ADAE (Adopta Esteriliza y Educa) ha presentado un experimento para que las personas puedan percibir los sonidos de los petardos de la misma forma que lo hacen los perros. El vídeo de presentación se ha hecho viral y ha causado mucho impacto en las redes sociales.

