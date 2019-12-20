La foto que demuestra que la educación pública hace aguas en Andalucía (literalmente)

El agua se cuela por la ‘Junta’ de la educación pública en Andalucía. De manera literal. Esta semana, profesionales del IES Estuaria de Huelva han denunciado la precaria situación de sus infraestructuras que ha quedado expuesta por el temporal provocado por la borrasca Elsa.
Alumnos y profesorado se han visto forzados a mantener sus paraguas abiertos en plena clase debido a las goteras que inundaban sus aulas, tal y como denunciaba la madre de un estudiante en Facebook. Esta situación se ha vivido en un módulo formado por aulas prefabricadas, dispuestas por la Junta de Andalucía como solución a la saturación sufrida por el centro, según informa el Diario de Huelva.
No obstante, los alumnos afectados por las inundaciones han sido trasladados a otras áreas del centro y la Delegación de Educación ya ha anunciado medidas al respecto. En el corto plazo, la empresa que colocó este módulo prefabricado va a subsanar los desperfectos la semana que viene. En el largo, la Agencia Pública Andaluza de Educación tiene prevista una inversión de 800.000 euros para construir seis nuevas aulas en el 2020 y prescindir del módulo prefabricado.
Esta ha sido esta mañana la situación en los módulos prefabricados donde recibe clases el alumnado de 4° de ESO del @IES_ESTUARIA de #Huelva
Gracias @julia_otero @Juliaenlaonda @OndaCero_es por darnos voz! pic.twitter.com/t6nkLHZRl1
— Mari Ángeles Romero (@marianropor) December 19, 2019
