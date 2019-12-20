Diario Público
Marta Sánchez provoca un seísmo en Twitter: «Yo fui una Rosalía para mi generación»

La cantante que se atrevió a ponerle letra al himno nacional de España y que nos regaló grandes recuerdos de ello -en memes- vuelve ahora para autoproclamarse "la Rosalía" de su generación. Así es, y esta no puede ser otra que Marta Sánchez, la madrileña que fue todo un bombazo del pop español en la década de los 80.

"En mi juventud, fui una Rosalía para mi generación (...) fui un fenómeno social en España, me consideraban sex symbol y tuve no sé cuántos números uno", declaró en una entrevista en La Voz de Galicia. Un comentario que ha dejado patidifusos a cientos de tuiteros que enseguida pusieron en marcha la fábrica de "memes" para responder a la cantante.

La cantante que actuó para los soldados españoles en la Guerra del Golfo en 1990, advirtió tras compararse con Rosalía que "a ella tampoco le va a durar toda la vida", en relación a que los artistas de su generación se les considera muy mayores para la música.

En la entrevista también habló sobre la letra que compuso e interpretó para el himno nacional y asegura que a pesar de la polémica que generó no se arrepiente: "Creo que ha sido el acto de generosidad más inmenso que hecho en mi carrera", afirmó sin rubor.

A todo esto, "la Rosalía" (de verdad) no se ha pronunciado sobre las palabras de Sánchez, seguirá muy ocupada fotografiándose con Kylie Jenner o la actriz de Euphoria, Hunter Schafer.

