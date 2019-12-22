El número 26.590 ha sido premiado esta mañana con el premio Gordo de la Lotería de Navidad 2019. Pero ha sido un número 'muy madrugador', porque ha salido del bombo a las 9.19 horas. Un detalle que ha provocado todo tipo de reacciones en las redes sociales.
El gordo lo han cantado dos mujeres. Menores. Apellidos marroquís y sudamericanos. Ha tocado en Cataluña. En Salou, ciudad gay friendly.
En VOX ya lo han denunciado ante la fiscalía.
— gerardo tecé (@gerardotc) December 22, 2019
Ha madrugado más El Gordo que media España hoy. #LoteriaRTVE #LoteriaNavidad
— Fijatetu (@fijatetu_erestu) December 22, 2019
Mi reacción al ver el gordo madrugador #LoteriaRTVE pic.twitter.com/NHTHCX9Hou
— Jomi Castelló ???? (@jomito84) December 22, 2019
Demasiado madrugador el Gordo... #ElGordo pic.twitter.com/SGAIfNe7ln
— retrochenta (@retrochenta) December 22, 2019
yo, saliendo de la cama a ver la #LoteriaNavidad:
yo, volviendo a la cama 9 minutos más tarde porque ya han cantado el gordo y total, para qué: pic.twitter.com/MtvRe00Cf1
— cookie ???? | hdm. (@maesbe) December 22, 2019
#LoteriaRTVE Que salga el Gordo tan temprano es como si te sientas a ver una peli de suspense y te dicen quien es el asesino. Así no se hacen las cosas, hombre!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
— MÓNICA #Agoguerrera ???? ???? (@moni4monica) December 22, 2019
A mí ya me ha tocado el gordo,un resacón...que ya no vuelvo a beber por lo menos hasta el martes...????
Me quedo en la cama remoloneando.
BD pic.twitter.com/2UeSi86gev
— toctoc???? (@toc11787526) December 22, 2019
