«Ha madrugado más El Gordo que media España hoy»

El número 26.590 ha sido premiado esta mañana con el premio Gordo de la Lotería de Navidad 2019. Pero ha sido un número 'muy madrugador', porque ha salido del bombo a las 9.19 horas. Un detalle que ha provocado todo tipo de reacciones en las redes sociales.

#LoteriaRTVE Que salga el Gordo tan temprano es como si te sientas a ver una peli de suspense y te dicen quien es el asesino. Así no se hacen las cosas, hombre!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

A mí ya me ha tocado el gordo,un resacón...que ya no vuelvo a beber por lo menos hasta el martes...????

Me quedo en la cama remoloneando.

BD pic.twitter.com/2UeSi86gev

— toctoc???? (@toc11787526) December 22, 2019