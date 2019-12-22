Diario Público
«Ha madrugado más El Gordo que media España hoy»

El 26.590, premiado con el Gordo de Navidad
El número 26.590 ha sido premiado esta mañana con el premio Gordo de la Lotería de Navidad 2019. Pero ha sido un número 'muy madrugador', porque ha salido del bombo a las 9.19 horas. Un detalle que ha provocado todo tipo de reacciones en las redes sociales.

