La semana del Albacete: del ‘todos somos Zozulia’ a los insultos racistas

Sobre el césped, en el fútbol las tornas pueden cambiar en cuestión de un instante. Un día estás arriba y al siguiente no eres nadie. En el caso del Albacete Balompié, este tipo contrastes se han extendido hasta la grada.
Hace una semana, los aficionados albaceteños eran testigos del 'caso Zozulia' e incluso alguno de sus sectores mostraba abiertamente su apoyo al futbolista ucraniano con una pancarta: 'Todos somos Zozulia'.
Ya lo dijeron ellos pic.twitter.com/a5ThZNwhjN
— HÉCTOR (@13Hector12) December 22, 2019
Siete días después, la grada blanquinegra vuelve a ser protagonista, en este caso por las denuncias de insultos racistas sufridos por un jugador de La Roda CF. En el encuentro de este domingo entre dicho club y el filial del Albacete Balompié, el futbolista visitante Younousse Diop fue objeto de insultos racistas, según denuncia su propio club, mientras abandonaba el terreno de juego tras protagonizar una trifulca.
Fruto de este radical cambio en apenas una semana, numerosos usuarios de Twitter se lanzaron a denunciar el racismo de los aficionados del Albacete que profirieron los insultos. No obstante, el propio La Roda CF ha salido en defensa de su club rival y se ha encargado de aclarar este lunes en un nuevo comunicado que el club manchego "se ha mostrado dispuesto a encontrar a las personas que produjeron esos insultos y a tomar las medidas pertinentes".
Nota de prensa sobre lo sucedido ayer en la Ciudad Deportiva en el partido @AlbaceteBPSAD "B" y nuestro equipo.
Desde aquí agradecer al Albacete su colaboración en este asunto. pic.twitter.com/iHOCCMOfbj
— La Roda CF (@LaRodaCf) December 23, 2019
Pero en esto casos no pasa nada. El racismo es perfectamente legal. El problema es cuando insultas a NAZIzulia que es como es de ultraderecha la cosa cambia y piden respeto...
— Maldini (@crlMALDINI) December 22, 2019
En una semana el Albacete se ha convertido en el equipo más lamentable de todo el país
— Loponcio (@Loponcio) December 22, 2019
