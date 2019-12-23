Diario Público
La semana del Albacete: del ‘todos somos Zozulia’ a los insultos racistas

Sobre el césped, en el fútbol las tornas pueden cambiar en cuestión de un instante. Un día estás arriba y al siguiente no eres nadie. En el caso del Albacete Balompié, este tipo contrastes se han extendido hasta la grada.

Hace una semana, los aficionados albaceteños eran testigos del 'caso Zozulia' e incluso alguno de sus sectores mostraba abiertamente su apoyo al futbolista ucraniano con una pancarta: 'Todos somos Zozulia'.

Siete días después, la grada blanquinegra vuelve a ser protagonista, en este caso por las denuncias de insultos racistas sufridos por un jugador de La Roda CF. En el encuentro de este domingo entre dicho club y el filial del Albacete Balompié, el futbolista visitante Younousse Diop fue objeto de insultos racistas, según denuncia su propio club, mientras abandonaba el terreno de juego tras protagonizar una trifulca.

Fruto de este radical cambio en apenas una semana, numerosos usuarios de Twitter se lanzaron a denunciar el racismo de los aficionados del Albacete que profirieron los insultos. No obstante, el propio La Roda CF ha salido en defensa de su club rival y se ha encargado de aclarar este lunes en un nuevo comunicado que el club manchego "se ha mostrado dispuesto a encontrar a las personas que produjeron esos insultos y a tomar las medidas pertinentes".

