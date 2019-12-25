El discurso del rey Felipe VI trajo mucha cola y comentarios en redes sociales. Su tono, sus focos y sus palabras fueron muy criticadas y comentadas entre la izquierda.
Aun así, de entre todos los comentarios, tal vez fue una frase de Gabriel Rufián, portavoz de ERC en el Congreso de los Diputados, la que dejó una mayor reflexión para debatir con la familia durante la comida de Navidad.
"Si no te gusta el Discurso del rey, pues no le votes más", apuntó con sorna el de Santa Coloma.
Si no te gusta el #DiscursoDelRey pues no le votes más.
— Gabriel Rufián (@gabrielrufian) December 24, 2019
El comentario provocó la reacción instantánea de la derecha, algo que el propio diputado se tomó con humor, ya que volvió a insistir en la cuestión.
A ver si la Junta Electoral Central compensa este mitin de VOX.#DiscursoDelRey
— Gabriel Rufián (@gabrielrufian) December 24, 2019
