Hermann Tertsch, el que fuera periodista y ahora eurodiputado por Vox, no pudo contenerse ante un tuit de Gabriel Rufían y le llamó "gordo, hortera y tonto". Una salida de tono que las redes sociales no han pasado por alto. Ni la Navidad evita el odio que Tersch guarda por el portavoz de ERC, que durante la Nochuebuena dejó tuits de todo tipo.
"Cada día más gordo, más hortera y más tonto. ¡Contrólate un poco!", aseveró el político a un tuit del catalán que relacionaba el discurso de Felipe VI con un mitin de Vox.
De verdad @gabrielrufian cada día más gordo, más hortera y más tonto. ¡Contrólate un poco! https://t.co/4k2nxuAkW9
— Hermann Tertsch (@hermanntertsch) December 24, 2019
Ante semejantes improperios, personalidades como Juan Cruz (nada cercano al independentismo) saltaron y pidieron mesura a Tersch.
Eurodiputado. Contente caramba.
— Juan Cruz Ruiz (@cosmejuan) December 25, 2019
No todo va a ser baba servil y aduladora. Juanito.
— Hermann Tertsch (@hermanntertsch) December 25, 2019
Pero la cosa no acabó aquí. Hubo tuiteros que no daba crédito a la reacción del experiodista, por lo que se tomaron con humor lo que había pasado.
La bebida Germán la bebida.
— Cervecero (@Powon) December 25, 2019
La pastilla yayo
— KevinBcn99 (@KBcn99) December 25, 2019
Y tu cada día más feo, más hortera y más borracho
— Jevi (@Jevi30782665) December 25, 2019
Que argumentos más sesudos!! No sé si puedo seguir un análisis tan profundo. Madre mía, vaya nivelón!!
— macrom (@macrom80103027) December 25, 2019
— serkal (@serkalillo) December 25, 2019
Dale Hermann que te esperamos en el after
— Poperniko (@erniko1) December 25, 2019
