Twitter La deleznable rajada de Hermann Tertsch contra Rufián con la que los tuiteros han pedido mesura

Por

Hermann Tertsch, el que fuera periodista y ahora eurodiputado por Vox, no pudo contenerse ante un tuit de Gabriel Rufían y le llamó "gordo, hortera y tonto". Una salida de tono que las redes sociales no han pasado por alto. Ni la Navidad evita el odio que Tersch guarda por el portavoz de ERC, que durante la Nochuebuena dejó tuits de todo tipo.

"Cada día más gordo, más hortera y más tonto. ¡Contrólate un poco!", aseveró el político a un tuit del catalán que relacionaba el discurso de Felipe VI con un mitin de Vox.

Ante semejantes improperios, personalidades como Juan Cruz (nada cercano al independentismo) saltaron y pidieron mesura a Tersch.

Pero la cosa no acabó aquí. Hubo tuiteros que no daba crédito a la reacción del experiodista, por lo que se tomaron con humor lo que había pasado.

