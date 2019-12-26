Un abuelo confunde el ‘Minecraft’ con el ‘Mein Kampf’ y regala a su nieto el libro de Hitler

Cosas de la Navidad. Durante la entrega de regalos de Santa Claus, un abuelo tuvo una pequeña confusión que se ha convertido en el gran viral de estas fechas.

Un niño pidió que le regalaran el Minecraft, un videojuego de construcción que es todo un fenómeno entre jóvenes y adolescentes. Pero su abuelo, poco familiarizado con las tecnologías, confundió ese palabro con Mein Kampf, el libro de Adolf Hitler que sirvió para expandir el nacionalsocialismo.

Lógicamente, su nieto no esperaba abrir un paquete y encontrar un libro de estas magnitudes, aunque no parece ni entender qué tiene entre sus manos. Su cara al abrir el regalo lo dice todo.

Las reacciones humorísticas han sido hilarantes.

????“Con lo que me ha costado de encontrar”

????”Es exactamente lo que me pidió”

????”Igual por eso me miraban tan mal en las librerías” pic.twitter.com/IASm32pfvI

