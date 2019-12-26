Un abuelo confunde el ‘Minecraft’ con el ‘Mein Kampf’ y regala a su nieto el libro de Hitler

Cosas de la Navidad. Durante la entrega de regalos de Santa Claus, un abuelo tuvo una pequeña confusión que se ha convertido en el gran viral de estas fechas.
Un niño pidió que le regalaran el Minecraft, un videojuego de construcción que es todo un fenómeno entre jóvenes y adolescentes. Pero su abuelo, poco familiarizado con las tecnologías, confundió ese palabro con Mein Kampf, el libro de Adolf Hitler que sirvió para expandir el nacionalsocialismo.
Lógicamente, su nieto no esperaba abrir un paquete y encontrar un libro de estas magnitudes, aunque no parece ni entender qué tiene entre sus manos. Su cara al abrir el regalo lo dice todo.
MAIS IL A CONFONDU MINECRAFT AVEC LE LIVRE D'HITLER MEINKAMPF ???????????? pic.twitter.com/dBKNdOqyi0
— DJALA (@DjalaShady) December 25, 2019
Las reacciones humorísticas han sido hilarantes.
El yayo del año! Se equivocó entre Minecraft y Mein Kampf ???????????????????? pic.twitter.com/PDFFJPZBZW
— Emy La Frantxute Que Come Fresas Española (@EmyLaFranxute) December 26, 2019
lo hizo ???????? pic.twitter.com/3jJasZskgi
— Camarada Sklafit???? (@titoloker) December 26, 2019
— ???????????????? ????????☠️ (@KekoNobi) December 26, 2019
????“Con lo que me ha costado de encontrar”
????”Es exactamente lo que me pidió”
????”Igual por eso me miraban tan mal en las librerías” pic.twitter.com/IASm32pfvI
— ???????????????????????? ???????????????????????????????? ????????.???????????????? ???????????? (@YazminBollinger) December 26, 2019
— Lord Blosteraiser (grinch de saturnalia) (@LordPerversion) December 26, 2019
En algún lugar habrá un pobre niño nazi jugando al Minecraft por el mismo malentendido
— Medical Mechanica (@MMechanica) December 26, 2019
