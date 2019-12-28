Corría el año 1993 y Maribel Verdú fue la víctima de, dicen, la mejor inocentada que se haya hecho nunca. La actriz entraba en una rueda de prensa cuando, sin esperarlo, escucha que mantiene una relación con Carlos de Gales, heredero al trono de Reino Unido.

La cara de Verdú es de asombro, de paro cardíaco. Al comienzo de la broma no da crédito, pero la orquesta está tan afinada que todo sale como esperaban. Incluso ponen el telediario y la presentadora confirma la noticia.

Mientras tanto, la protagonista de La buena estrella no puede salir de su asombro. Incluso aparece en escena un supuesto representante de la corona británica, momento en que Verdú se queda en una suerte de shock.

Las redes han recordado aquel mítico momento con mucho cariño y amor. @Jotaderos ha sido el culpable de que a todo el mundo le vuelva a la mente aquella mítica inocentada.

No hay año que llegue el día de los inocentes y no me acuerde de ESTE MOMENTO ❤️ pic.twitter.com/c6VuzYJhqY

— Jotaderos (@jotaderos) December 27, 2019