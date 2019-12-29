No toda la tecnología tiene que ser como la imagina Black Mirror. También puede servir para cosas buenas, y en Twitter se ha hecho viral el caso perfecto. Todos los que tienen coche verán en esta historia un manual para evitar despistes.
"Os cuento que la mama tiene un grupo whatsapp en el que está ella sola para apuntar dónde aparca", aseguraba @Boborodada en su perfil. En los pantallazos se observa un grupo en el que una mujer se escribe a sí misma para saber dónde ha aparcado.
Os cuento que la mama tiene un grupo whatsapp en el que está ella sola para apuntar dónde aparca. pic.twitter.com/IDdu3kSAhQ
— Bobo (@Boborodada) December 27, 2019
El tuit ha corrido como la pólvora y la propia mujer ha sido conocedora de los hechos, algo que le ha hecho mucha ilusión.
La mama está al tanto de vuestro amor. pic.twitter.com/HHYu3adrmp
— Bobo (@Boborodada) December 28, 2019
Las redes, para variar, se han volcado con mucho cariño sobre la publicación.
— Don Chalecos© (@donchalecos) December 28, 2019
Me has abierto un mundo con esto ????????????
— Empar Chenoll (@machecua) December 28, 2019
Muy fan ????
— alroymar (@alroymar87) December 27, 2019
Tu madre vive en el 2.030 mínimo ????
— ⓈⓇ ⒿⓄⒽⓃ (@John_theblack) December 28, 2019
