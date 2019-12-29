Diario Público
El adorable (e ingenioso) recurso de una mujer para no olvidar dónde ha aparcado el coche

No toda la tecnología tiene que ser como la imagina Black Mirror. También puede servir para cosas buenas, y en Twitter se ha hecho viral el caso perfecto. Todos los que tienen coche verán en esta historia un manual para evitar despistes.

"Os cuento que la mama tiene un grupo whatsapp en el que está ella sola para apuntar dónde aparca", aseguraba @Boborodada en su perfil. En los pantallazos se observa un grupo en el que una mujer se escribe a sí misma para saber dónde ha aparcado.

El tuit ha corrido como la pólvora y la propia mujer ha sido conocedora de los hechos, algo que le ha hecho mucha ilusión.

Las redes, para variar, se han volcado con mucho cariño sobre la publicación.

