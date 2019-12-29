Diario Público
"¿Que es más insultante, que los grandes estudios no incluyan contenido LGTBIQ en sus películas o que sea en secuencias fáciles de recortar para adaptarse a los países donde es ilegal?". Con esta reflexión, el director de cine Nacho Vigalondo ha puesto sobre la mesa el debate en torno a la censura a escenas de contenido sexual protagonizadas por gays y lesbianas.

El director de Open Windows y Colossal pone el punto de mira sobre una cuestión muy criticada en la industria del cine. Los estudios, para poder estrenar las películas en países que cortan los fotogramas subidos de tono, optan por ser muy precisos y concretos en las explosiones sexuales. De este modo, pueden ser cortadas sin dificultad e incluso no afecten a la trama.

El tuit ha tenido muchas respuestas, muchas de ellas dando la razón al cineasta.

