Vídeos de 2019 Los más torpes de 2019 en un desopilante hilo

Empiezan los recopilatorios anuales y mientras la gente se pone de acuerdo sobre si se acaba o no la década, hay quienes ya han hecho sus recopilatorios. Pelis, series, libros..., pero, ¿y vídeos graciosos?

Desde la cuenta de Twitter @ESTINGUIENDONOS han hecho una compilación de la gente más torpe que se ha paseado por nuestros móviles durante el 2019. Hay desde gente que es un peligro para la seguridad pública hasta personas que son un peligro para sí mismos. Lo que es seguro es que las risas están garantizadas.

