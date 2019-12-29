Empiezan los recopilatorios anuales y mientras la gente se pone de acuerdo sobre si se acaba o no la década, hay quienes ya han hecho sus recopilatorios. Pelis, series, libros..., pero, ¿y vídeos graciosos?
Desde la cuenta de Twitter @ESTINGUIENDONOS han hecho una compilación de la gente más torpe que se ha paseado por nuestros móviles durante el 2019. Hay desde gente que es un peligro para la seguridad pública hasta personas que son un peligro para sí mismos. Lo que es seguro es que las risas están garantizadas.
Abro hilo con los mejores del 2019.
ENERO https://t.co/N9KCJDjVRr
— NOS EXTINGUIREMOS SOLOS ???? (@ESTINGUIENDONOS) December 27, 2019
ENERO https://t.co/QPIY4U7M5L
— NOS EXTINGUIREMOS SOLOS ???? (@ESTINGUIENDONOS) December 27, 2019
FEBRERO https://t.co/OlBCmU9tlq
— NOS EXTINGUIREMOS SOLOS ???? (@ESTINGUIENDONOS) December 27, 2019
FEBRERO https://t.co/C6gFPqZDRy
— NOS EXTINGUIREMOS SOLOS ???? (@ESTINGUIENDONOS) December 27, 2019
MARZO https://t.co/q7fMUsVg9o
— NOS EXTINGUIREMOS SOLOS ???? (@ESTINGUIENDONOS) December 27, 2019
MARZO https://t.co/C9uTfhrJcJ
— NOS EXTINGUIREMOS SOLOS ???? (@ESTINGUIENDONOS) December 27, 2019
ABRIL https://t.co/CfZpKe0k9k
— NOS EXTINGUIREMOS SOLOS ???? (@ESTINGUIENDONOS) December 27, 2019
ABRIL https://t.co/peuPUiqd46
— NOS EXTINGUIREMOS SOLOS ???? (@ESTINGUIENDONOS) December 27, 2019
— NOS EXTINGUIREMOS SOLOS ???? (@ESTINGUIENDONOS) December 27, 2019
— NOS EXTINGUIREMOS SOLOS ???? (@ESTINGUIENDONOS) December 27, 2019
JUNIO https://t.co/Rt1a6F3GpS
— NOS EXTINGUIREMOS SOLOS ???? (@ESTINGUIENDONOS) December 27, 2019
JULIO https://t.co/vNX2Z5pey2
— NOS EXTINGUIREMOS SOLOS ???? (@ESTINGUIENDONOS) December 27, 2019
JULIO https://t.co/GHzLOYRhd0
— NOS EXTINGUIREMOS SOLOS ???? (@ESTINGUIENDONOS) December 27, 2019
AGOSTO https://t.co/5fH1ys0Vw7
— NOS EXTINGUIREMOS SOLOS ???? (@ESTINGUIENDONOS) December 27, 2019
AGOSTO https://t.co/Kj6CfoH8Qu
— NOS EXTINGUIREMOS SOLOS ???? (@ESTINGUIENDONOS) December 27, 2019
SEPTIEMBRE https://t.co/9Vk6CS3dPS
— NOS EXTINGUIREMOS SOLOS ???? (@ESTINGUIENDONOS) December 27, 2019
SEPTIEMBRE https://t.co/ozZTgL8Uya
— NOS EXTINGUIREMOS SOLOS ???? (@ESTINGUIENDONOS) December 27, 2019
OCTUBRE https://t.co/TTZLChYRpk
— NOS EXTINGUIREMOS SOLOS ???? (@ESTINGUIENDONOS) December 27, 2019
NOVIEMBRE https://t.co/wdRV280Kf6
— NOS EXTINGUIREMOS SOLOS ???? (@ESTINGUIENDONOS) December 27, 2019
NOVIEMBRE https://t.co/IEVmqjJnYe
— NOS EXTINGUIREMOS SOLOS ???? (@ESTINGUIENDONOS) December 27, 2019
DICIEMBRE https://t.co/vNRqBxp1pt
— NOS EXTINGUIREMOS SOLOS ???? (@ESTINGUIENDONOS) December 27, 2019
DICIEMBRE https://t.co/FCC8HrUZ48
— NOS EXTINGUIREMOS SOLOS ???? (@ESTINGUIENDONOS) December 27, 2019
