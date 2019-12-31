El pasado lunes, el candidato a la Presidencia del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez; y el secretario general de Unidas Podemos, Pablo Iglesias, firmaron en el Congreso de los Diputados el acuerdo programático para el Gobierno de coalición que han pactado ambos partidos.
En el acuerdo, proponen eliminar de manera progresiva los copagos sanitarios introducidos en 2012, impulsar la "reducción drástica" de las listas de espera del Sistema de Atención a la Dependencia y subir el Salario Mínimo Interprofesional, entre otras cosas.
De nuevo, tras conocer dicho acuerdo, muchos políticos del Partido Popular y Vox han mostrado su cabreo a través de las de las redes sociales.
Por favor, hilo con las mejores reacciones fachas al pacto progresista de gobierno entre PSOE y Unidas Podemos.
Vuelve#FachAndFurious
Y empezamos, como no, con Rosa Díez: pic.twitter.com/yZgTttuyQ3
— Javier Durán (@tortondo) December 30, 2019
Entre los más ofendidos se encuentran Santiago Abascal, Rosa Díez y Rafael Hernando.
Es español, muy español y mucho español.. hasta que le tocan el bolsillo claro..#FachAndFurious pic.twitter.com/lpD5cX3LPE
— SayonaraTroika (@Sayo_cab75) December 30, 2019
¿Esto es pedir un golpe de estado? #FachAndFurious pic.twitter.com/vJEr58IPZr
— Desnasado ???????? (@federoix) December 30, 2019
Sánchez usa las vacaciones navideñas para pisotear el Estado de Derecho.
Para conseguir el apoyo de los separatistas, ha humillado a la abogacía del Estado, convertida en la abogacía de ERC, dando la posibilidad de que Junqueras huya y se refugie con los otros fugados en Europa
— Santiago Abascal (@Santi_ABASCAL) December 30, 2019
Vamos #fachAndFurious pic.twitter.com/jQ3b7ulwBX
— tobellin (@tobellin) December 30, 2019
Albert Boadella#FachAndFurious pic.twitter.com/hdOVSd5ol0
— Pasanospoco (@pasanospoco) December 30, 2019
El PP hablando de meter la mano en el bolsillo de los españoles. El PP si. pic.twitter.com/fPUxCIDewU
— ✯????????????????????????✯ (@jesdd78) December 30, 2019
El acuerdo de Sánchez con los monaguillos del chavismo, los del PNV+Bildu, y los encarcelados por sedición, es una garantía de q el 20 no va a ser un año fácil para la democracia, la Constitución, la economía y las libertades en España
Todo para q Sánchez siga en el Falcon
— Rafael Hernando (@Rafa_Hernando) December 30, 2019
— Eva María (@HuevosEvaMaria) December 30, 2019
Quiero el comodín de la llamada#FachAndFurious pic.twitter.com/vRgaFsxv89
— Pasanospoco (@pasanospoco) December 30, 2019
