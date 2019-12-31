Diario Público
acuerdo psoe y unidas podemos Vuelve FachAndFurious: de nuevo las mejores reacciones “fachas“ al acuerdo progresista de gobierno

El pasado lunes, el candidato a la Presidencia del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez; y el secretario general de Unidas Podemos, Pablo Iglesias, firmaron en el Congreso de los Diputados el acuerdo programático para el Gobierno de coalición que han pactado ambos partidos.

En el acuerdo, proponen eliminar de manera progresiva los copagos sanitarios introducidos en 2012, impulsar la "reducción drástica" de las listas de espera del Sistema de Atención a la Dependencia y subir el Salario Mínimo Interprofesional, entre otras cosas.

De nuevo, tras conocer dicho acuerdo, muchos políticos del Partido Popular y Vox han mostrado su cabreo a través de las de las redes sociales.

Entre los más ofendidos se encuentran Santiago Abascal, Rosa Díez y Rafael Hernando.

