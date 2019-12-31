Diario Público
Diario Público

Twitter Un concejal del Ayuntamiento de Cáceres: “El gran felón merece la horca. Quisiera verlo como a Musolinni, muerto y colgado por los pies“

Por

Un concejal del Ayuntamiento de Cáceres ha publicado un tuit, tras conocer el acuerdo entre el PSOE y Unidas Podemos, que no ha pasado desapercibido.

El político está ubicado dentro de los concejales no adscritos del Ayuntamiento, aunque en su foto de Twitter aparece con un pin de Vox y según una entrevista del diario Hoy, fue candidato por este partido a la alcaldía.

Teófilo Amores, así se llama el polémico político, ha publicado un tuit en que dice: “El gran felón merece la horca. Quisiera verlo como a Musolinni, muerto y colgado por los pies. Y a su felona igual”.

Las redes han cargado duramente contra estas palabras y Amores ha borrado el tuit, aunque lo ocurrido se ha convertido en trending topic.

Lo último en Tremending