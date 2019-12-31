Un concejal del Ayuntamiento de Cáceres ha publicado un tuit, tras conocer el acuerdo entre el PSOE y Unidas Podemos, que no ha pasado desapercibido.
El político está ubicado dentro de los concejales no adscritos del Ayuntamiento, aunque en su foto de Twitter aparece con un pin de Vox y según una entrevista del diario Hoy, fue candidato por este partido a la alcaldía.
Teófilo Amores, así se llama el polémico político, ha publicado un tuit en que dice: “El gran felón merece la horca. Quisiera verlo como a Musolinni, muerto y colgado por los pies. Y a su felona igual”.
Las redes han cargado duramente contra estas palabras y Amores ha borrado el tuit, aunque lo ocurrido se ha convertido en trending topic.
Oye, concejal @Teofiloamores, mira, te comento: se te ha borrado sin querer este tuit en el que deseas la horca para el presidente del Gobierno y su mujer. pic.twitter.com/7tfMcoHxjm
— Jorge Matías (@El__Yayo) December 31, 2019
El bueno de @Teofiloamores, concejal por Vox en Cáceres –aunque ya se salió del grupo– ha borrado el tuit pero "Mussolini" primer TT en España. Se les calienta rápido la boca pero luego son unos cobardes. pic.twitter.com/NysRXe4HDi
— Dani Domínguez (@DaniDominguezRo) December 31, 2019
Teófilo Amores Mendoza, concejal de Vox y candidato a la Alcaldía de Cáceres.
Imagina que esta gente tuviese mando. pic.twitter.com/REzAsJ0H6u
— Lucio Molina (@luciomolina) December 31, 2019
Hola Teófilo. Se te ha caído esto, guapi. pic.twitter.com/cE96IhfWfI
— Bertolt Brecht (@Bertoltbrecht36) December 31, 2019
