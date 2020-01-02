Diario Público
Twitter Bromas y críticas al manotazo del papa Francisco a una mujer que le agarró del brazo: “¿Eso es una hostia consagrada?“

La imagen del papa Francisco dando un manotazo a una mujer que le agarró del brazo tras oficiar la última misa del año, ha corrido como la pólvora los últimos días. De hecho, el gesto ha sido tan viral que el pontífice ha tenido que pedir disculpas.

La escena ha suscitado multitud de críticas, así como bromas de todo tipo. Mucha gente ha reprobado su conducta y ha tachado al papa Francisco de maleducado.

Otros han aprovechado el vídeo para hacer multitud de bromas, y lo cierto es que las redes están llenas del vídeo con dicho momento.

