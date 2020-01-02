La imagen del papa Francisco dando un manotazo a una mujer que le agarró del brazo tras oficiar la última misa del año, ha corrido como la pólvora los últimos días. De hecho, el gesto ha sido tan viral que el pontífice ha tenido que pedir disculpas.
La escena ha suscitado multitud de críticas, así como bromas de todo tipo. Mucha gente ha reprobado su conducta y ha tachado al papa Francisco de maleducado.
Lo único positivo de este video es que a esa señora nunca le van a poder ganar una competencia de anécdotas: «A mí una vez me pegó el Papa». Game over. pic.twitter.com/eYZVXLkgit
— Scarcito (@scarcito) December 31, 2019
Respeto sí, desde luego que así debe ser pero la reacción de él es más grosera que la admiración o idealización de ella hacia él. Como sea, se vio mal.
— Ana La Milagrosa (@ElSitiodeAna) December 31, 2019
Un maleducado, más allá que la mujer es intensa, cómo lider de la Iglesia debería dar el ejemplo.
— Marcela Gonzalez (@Makinaria12) January 1, 2020
Otros han aprovechado el vídeo para hacer multitud de bromas, y lo cierto es que las redes están llenas del vídeo con dicho momento.
Ya hasta a la Iglesia le falla el servicio de atención al cliente. https://t.co/7YqPX8BpOY
— Alberto Caballero (@alber_caballero) January 1, 2020
Cuando tu colega intenta evitar que vayas a por otro cubata.pic.twitter.com/ln0MEMhnJj
— Aquel Coche (@Aquel_Coche) January 1, 2020
Un "señora, suélteme el brazo" nivel Dios. pic.twitter.com/ZlaKUwstIF
— SostieneNatalia (@SostieneNatalia) January 1, 2020
Eso es una hostia consagrada?
— Sr. Orni (@puerroman) January 1, 2020
Un día eres joven y al día siguiente el Papa Francisco te arrea un manotazo.
— Señor Hostia Fina (@FinaOstia) January 1, 2020
