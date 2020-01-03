Diario Público
Instagram Elena Tablada la lía al escribir “bebé en el horno“ en una foto posando en el Monumento del Holocausto

Elena Tablada está sufriendo fuertes críticas por publicar una foto en la que aparece posando dentro del Monumento del Holocausto bajo el hashtag #babyintheoven.

Tablada lo ha hecho para recordar a sus seguidores de Instagram que está embarazada, pero ellos le han echado en cara que podía haberse ahorrado el comentario en este caso.

La empresaria ha borrado los hashtags de la fotografía en cuestión, pero los pantallazos han hecho que su nombre sea Trendin Topic en redes sociales.

