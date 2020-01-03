Lluvia de críticas a Alberto Garzón por cargar contra la JEC: “Con lo que tenemos un gravísimo problema es con algún tonto que está a punto de ser ministro“

El coordinador federal de Izquierda Unida (IU), Alberto Garzón, ha cargado contra la resolución de la Junta Electoral Central (JEC) de inhabilitar a Quim Torra como presidente de la Generalitat de Catalunya, calificando al órgano arbitral electoral de "reaccionario brazo judicial" de la derecha a través de Twitter. La lluvia de críticas no tardó en caer. "Con lo que tenemos un gravísimo problema es con algún tonto que está a punto de ser ministro", ha afirmado el escritor Arturo Pérez-Reverte.
Con lo que tenemos un gravísimo problema es con algún tonto que está a punto de ser ministro. https://t.co/Yn3p4br8y7
— Arturo Pérez-Reverte (@perezreverte) January 3, 2020
La JEC ha resuelto inhabilitar a Torra este viernes, lo que supondría que no podrá seguir como presidente de la Generalitat de Catalunya. También falla en contra de que Oriol Junqueras recoja su acta de eurodiputado. En ambos casos, la última palabra la tiene el Tribunal Supremo.
Sánchez va a hacer ministro a este señor, que ataca a la Justicia española y defiende a políticos separatistas condenados por desobediencia. El problema no es sólo depender de ERC, el problema es meter en el Consejo de Ministros a quienes no creen en nuestra democracia???????? https://t.co/pxauniA1ZZ
— Inés Arrimadas (@InesArrimadas) January 3, 2020
La Justicia para Alberto Garzón es "la derecha española". Éste va a ser ministro. Y pretenden que Cs se abstenga... https://t.co/fzw3sRA8Zk
— Javier Martín González (@javiermartingj) January 3, 2020
Lección primera de Alberto Garzón: La división de poderes. https://t.co/PBniXdssCk
— PPLaGineta (@PpLaGineta) January 3, 2020
Se llama cumplimiento de la condena. Que nadie está por encima de la Ley. Estado de Derecho. Separación de poderes. Creo que a ud todo eso le viene grande.
— Anita Noire (@AnitaNoire) January 3, 2020
Alberto Garzón y Jordi Turull: encuentra las diferencias. https://t.co/c6ovI1duB6
— Комиссар (@Casfetera) January 3, 2020
