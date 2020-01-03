Diario Público
Lluvia de críticas a Alberto Garzón por cargar contra la JEC: “Con lo que tenemos un gravísimo problema es con algún tonto que está a punto de ser ministro“

El coordinador federal de Izquierda Unida (IU), Alberto Garzón, ha cargado contra la resolución de la Junta Electoral Central (JEC) de inhabilitar a Quim Torra como presidente de la Generalitat de Catalunya, calificando al órgano arbitral electoral de "reaccionario brazo judicial" de la derecha a través de Twitter. La lluvia de críticas no tardó en caer. "Con lo que tenemos un gravísimo problema es con algún tonto que está a punto de ser ministro", ha afirmado el escritor Arturo Pérez-Reverte.

La JEC ha resuelto inhabilitar a Torra este viernes, lo que supondría que no podrá seguir como presidente de la Generalitat de Catalunya. También falla en contra de que Oriol Junqueras recoja su acta de eurodiputado. En ambos casos, la última palabra la tiene el Tribunal Supremo.

