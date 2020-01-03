Diario Público
PP Almeida critica la cabalgata de Reyes de Carmena y le llueven las críticas: “Vendrán con mascarillas para no respirar la contaminación“

Por

El pasado jueves, el alcalde de Madrid aprovechó para cargar contra la cabalgata del gobierno de Carmena a través de sus redes sociales. "La única novedad que puedo adelantar sobre la Cabalgata es que los Reyes Magos no vendrán con cortinas de ducha", escribió en su cuenta de Twitter.

El mensaje, en tono burlesco, no ha sentado bien a muchos que le han recordado la polémica de Madrid Central, "todos sabemos que este año nos traen un plus de contaminación", ha comentado un tuitero.

También han aprovechado para recordar a Alberto Ruiz Gallardón disfrazado de rey Baltasar en la cabalgata de Madrid cuando aún era alcalde de la ciudad en 2006, haciendo un guiño a Vox y su felicitación navideña sin rey Baltasar que, según la agrupación de Cádiz, era sólo un boceto y al cartel que publicó el Ayuntamiento de los Molinos en el que, de nuevo, Baltasar no existía.

