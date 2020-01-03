El pasado jueves, el alcalde de Madrid aprovechó para cargar contra la cabalgata del gobierno de Carmena a través de sus redes sociales. "La única novedad que puedo adelantar sobre la Cabalgata es que los Reyes Magos no vendrán con cortinas de ducha", escribió en su cuenta de Twitter.
El mensaje, en tono burlesco, no ha sentado bien a muchos que le han recordado la polémica de Madrid Central, "todos sabemos que este año nos traen un plus de contaminación", ha comentado un tuitero.
Vendran ocultos en la nube de contaminación que rodea madrid.
— dani guillem (@daniguillem71) January 2, 2020
Vendrás con mascarillas para no respirar la contaminación de #madrid
— distritodeusera (@distritodeusera) January 2, 2020
Irán en vehículos diésel, supongo. No defraude.
— Pierre (@PierreDoyAlguna) January 2, 2020
Que vengan con mascarilla, que el aire de Madrid no se puede respirar!!!
— Mariluz (@Mariluzfri) January 2, 2020
Tendrán que venir con mascarilla pic.twitter.com/aTGdhFk7h7
— Andrésnosenada (@andresnosenada) January 2, 2020
Dime que serás Baltasar con el careto pintado.
— Mónica (@nikamonina) January 2, 2020
También han aprovechado para recordar a Alberto Ruiz Gallardón disfrazado de rey Baltasar en la cabalgata de Madrid cuando aún era alcalde de la ciudad en 2006, haciendo un guiño a Vox y su felicitación navideña sin rey Baltasar que, según la agrupación de Cádiz, era sólo un boceto y al cartel que publicó el Ayuntamiento de los Molinos en el que, de nuevo, Baltasar no existía.
Sí, queremos tradición pic.twitter.com/ObSInJmT5r
— Chuchiski????️ (@Chuchioski) January 2, 2020
