Tras conocer el apoyo de Teruel a la investidura de Sánchez, varias cuentas lanzaron el hashtag #BoicotTeruel para invitar a los ciudadanos a no consumir productos de la tierra y no visitarla.

Esta iniciativa se les ha vuelto en contra en muy poco tiempo, ya que las redes han decidido tomar el hashtag y utilizarlo para evidenciar los pocos servicios que tiene la ciudad aragonesa. Los usuarios han recordado que es muy dificil boicotear una provincia afectada por la despoblación y sin industria.

"Que el facherio esté ahora pidiendo un #BoicotTeruel cuando posiblemente no sepan ni situarlo en el mapa es de traca", ha dicho un tuitero.

Que el facherio esté ahora pidiendo un #BoicotTeruel cuando posiblemente no sepan ni situarlo en el mapa es de traca. Como si no se llevara años pasando de la provincia... En fin, que se les puede pedir si no dan para más...

