Twitter Usuarios de ultraderecha llaman a boicotear a Teruel por mostrar su apoyo a Sánchez y se les vuelve en contra

Tras conocer el apoyo de Teruel a la investidura de Sánchez, varias cuentas lanzaron el hashtag #BoicotTeruel para invitar a los ciudadanos a no consumir productos de la tierra y no visitarla.

Esta iniciativa se les ha vuelto en contra en muy poco tiempo, ya que las redes han decidido tomar el hashtag y utilizarlo para evidenciar los pocos servicios que tiene la ciudad aragonesa. Los usuarios han recordado que es muy dificil boicotear una provincia afectada por la despoblación y sin industria.

"Que el facherio esté ahora pidiendo un #BoicotTeruel cuando posiblemente no sepan ni situarlo en el mapa es de traca", ha dicho un tuitero.

Muchos usuarios han dejado en evidencia a aquellos que pedían el boicot y Twitter se ha llenado de bromas y de apoyos a la tierra.

