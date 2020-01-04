Diario Público
El contundente tuit de Jordi Évole sobre la inhabilitación de Torra en solo cuatro palabras

La Junta Electoral Central inhabilitó este viernes al presidente de la Generalitat de Catalunya, Quim Torra. La decisión, además de agitar la previa al debate de investidura, ha generado comentarios en las redes sociales, donde también se ha pronunciado el periodista Jordi Évole.

El expresentador de Salvados criticó con solo cuatro palabras el posicionamiento del órgano, que llegó horas antes del inicio de la sesión que se está celebrando este sábado en el Congreso de los Diputados.

"Junta electoral central derecha", escribió, después de que la JEC estimara el recurso presentado por PP, y parcialmente los interpuestos por Ciudadanos y Vox. Además, ordenó la retirada de su escaño como diputado del Parlament tras una condena por desobediencia en una sentencia que no es firme.

El mensaje de Évole en la red social acumula ya 3.000 retuits, más de 10.000 likes y las reacciones de los usuarios tampoco se han hecho esperar.

 

