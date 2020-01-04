La lamentable burla de un candidato del PP sobre la discapacidad de Echenique

Dante Pérez Berenguer, el miembro del PP que fue cabeza de lista por Lleida en las últimas elecciones generales, se ha burlado del diputado de Unidas Podemos Pablo Echenique en Twitter. El parlamentario de la formación de Pablo Iglesias ha lanzado una pregunta cuestionando si Santiago Abascal iba a subir "a la tribuna con pistola" para "superar a Pablo Casado". A este comentario ha contestado Pérez Berenguer, que no consiguió escaño y que hasta 2017 fue alcalde del PSC, con un comentario hiriente: La pregunta es: ¿Y tú, cómo vas a subir?, ha escrito el dirigente de la formación conservadora.

Como Abascal no suba a la tribuna con pistola, no sé cómo va a superar a Casado.

Echenique ha replicado a la contestación de Pérez Berenguer, que también ha sido condenada por Pablo Iglesias. Además, el líder de la formación morada ha exigido a Pablo Casado que condenase la actitud de este miembro de su partido. El mensaje Iglesias acumula ya más de 1.000 respuestas y 4.000 retuits.

Este diputado del PP no ofende, porque no ofende quien quiere sino quien puede y porque nunca he tenido la piel fina. Pero sí ejemplifica algo que saben todos los periodistas y ujieres del Congreso: La bancada del PP está llena de gente muy maleducada. https://t.co/RMC6WzWXef

— ᴘᴀʙʟᴏ ᴇᴄʜᴇɴɪQᴜᴇ ???????? (@pnique) January 4, 2020