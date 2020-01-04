La lamentable burla de un candidato del PP sobre la discapacidad de Echenique

Dante Pérez Berenguer, el miembro del PP que fue cabeza de lista por Lleida en las últimas elecciones generales, se ha burlado del diputado de Unidas Podemos Pablo Echenique en Twitter. El parlamentario de la formación de Pablo Iglesias ha lanzado una pregunta cuestionando si Santiago Abascal iba a subir "a la tribuna con pistola" para "superar a Pablo Casado". A este comentario ha contestado Pérez Berenguer, que no consiguió escaño y que hasta 2017 fue alcalde del PSC, con un comentario hiriente: La pregunta es: ¿Y tú, cómo vas a subir?, ha escrito el dirigente de la formación conservadora.
Como Abascal no suba a la tribuna con pistola, no sé cómo va a superar a Casado.
— ᴘᴀʙʟᴏ ᴇᴄʜᴇɴɪQᴜᴇ ???????? (@pnique) January 4, 2020
La pregunta es: ¿Y tú, cómo vas a subir?
— Dante Pérez Berenguer ???????? (@danteperezberen) January 4, 2020
Echenique ha replicado a la contestación de Pérez Berenguer, que también ha sido condenada por Pablo Iglesias. Además, el líder de la formación morada ha exigido a Pablo Casado que condenase la actitud de este miembro de su partido. El mensaje Iglesias acumula ya más de 1.000 respuestas y 4.000 retuits.
Este diputado del PP no ofende, porque no ofende quien quiere sino quien puede y porque nunca he tenido la piel fina. Pero sí ejemplifica algo que saben todos los periodistas y ujieres del Congreso: La bancada del PP está llena de gente muy maleducada. https://t.co/RMC6WzWXef
— ᴘᴀʙʟᴏ ᴇᴄʜᴇɴɪQᴜᴇ ???????? (@pnique) January 4, 2020
Cualquiera puede tener un calentón en un debate político pero bromear sobre la discapacidad de un rival no es aceptable. Creo @pablocasado_ que debes pedir a tu diputado que se disculpe y retire el tuit. La dignidad del Congreso y el respeto que nos debemos lo requiere pic.twitter.com/RMvcSRlXvW
— Pablo Iglesias (@Pablo_Iglesias_) January 4, 2020
Pero la de Iglesias no ha sido la única reacción a las palabras del candidato del PP
Eres un MlSERABLE. Si no tienes suficiente coeficiente intelectual como para debatir y responder con calidad y sin ofender a Echenique, mejor TE CALLAS. Pablo te da mil vueltas, tú sí que no vales nada. PEDANTE. https://t.co/QFfyJyH1Nw
— Isa ???? (@isadearizaleta1) January 4, 2020
Se puede compartir o no una ideología, pero esa falta de respeto, educación y empatía es imperdonable. Nadie está libre de sufrir una discapacidad. Creo que no hay mayor insulto que ser mala persona. Intolerable. Un saludo @pnique
— veronica MH (@ferillo2000) January 4, 2020
El tal Dante Pérez Berenguer tiene unos referentes de lo más ejemplares pic.twitter.com/QqrBW58kk3
— Rosa María Artal (@rosamariaartal) January 4, 2020
