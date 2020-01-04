Ha vuelto a pasar. Las imágenes de políticos haciendo cosas que no deben durante las sesiones en el Congreso no son novedad. Este sábado, durante la primera jornada del debate de investidura de Pedro Sánchez, el diputado de Vox Javier Ortega Smith se ha pasado la mañana leyendo un libro en su escaño mientras el candidato a la presidencia pronunciaba su discurso.

La imagen ha sido captada por Antena 3 Noticias, que ha difundido la fotografía en Twitter y, según explica la cadena, esta no es la única anécdota que ha protagonizado Ortega Smith este sábado, ya que el diputado se ha levantado de su asiento sin que el presidente del Gobierno en funciones hubiese finalizado su exposición.

La estampa ha provocado el escepticismo de muchos, que en un primer momento han dudado si lo que estaban presenciando era real.

A otros no les ha sorprendido tanto el hecho y han aprovechado para criticar al diputado de Vox.

No esperaba otra cosa de alguien tan educado como Ortega Smith (bueno, igual me sorprende que esté leyendo un libro y no cantando el cara al sol) https://t.co/QKQ1dUUI7I

— Adrián (@asr1803) January 4, 2020