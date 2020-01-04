Ha vuelto a pasar. Las imágenes de políticos haciendo cosas que no deben durante las sesiones en el Congreso no son novedad. Este sábado, durante la primera jornada del debate de investidura de Pedro Sánchez, el diputado de Vox Javier Ortega Smith se ha pasado la mañana leyendo un libro en su escaño mientras el candidato a la presidencia pronunciaba su discurso.
La imagen ha sido captada por Antena 3 Noticias, que ha difundido la fotografía en Twitter y, según explica la cadena, esta no es la única anécdota que ha protagonizado Ortega Smith este sábado, ya que el diputado se ha levantado de su asiento sin que el presidente del Gobierno en funciones hubiese finalizado su exposición.
???? #InvestiduraA3N | Mientras Pedro Sánchez ofrece su discurso de investidura, Ortega Smith, está leyendo un libro en su silla del Congreso
???? Más detalles, en nuestro minuto a minuto, en Antena 3 Noticias #SesiónDeInvestidura https://t.co/AWzeRPIQyJ pic.twitter.com/mnCjxAnAjr
— Antena3Noticias (@A3Noticias) January 4, 2020
La estampa ha provocado el escepticismo de muchos, que en un primer momento han dudado si lo que estaban presenciando era real.
Esta leyendo ortega Smith en el debate o es cosa mía?
Lo flipo con ese tío #investidurasanchez
— Pablodg360 (@pablodg360) January 4, 2020
Ortega Smith está leyendo una puta novela durante el discurso de Sánchez?!?! #SesionDeInvestidura
— Cangur Sediciós????✊???????? #ApuntaMiNombreV0X (@CangurSedicios) January 4, 2020
Señor @Ortega_Smith, un poco de educación y respeto hacia el ciudadano.
¿Leyendo un libro en el Congreso?
— ØG. Villeneuve (@oresgonvi) January 4, 2020
A otros no les ha sorprendido tanto el hecho y han aprovechado para criticar al diputado de Vox.
No esperaba otra cosa de alguien tan educado como Ortega Smith (bueno, igual me sorprende que esté leyendo un libro y no cantando el cara al sol) https://t.co/QKQ1dUUI7I
— Adrián (@asr1803) January 4, 2020
Atención Ortega Smith está leyendo un libro!! Está leyendo, parecía imposible! Qué estará leyendo ???? https://t.co/x8I6oLChmq
— PitbullFeminista ???? (@PitbullcitoV) January 4, 2020
La primera y única vez que vais a ver a Ortega Smith leyendo un libro. https://t.co/C2xxbkCRwd
— Sergio (@TrainerExtreme) January 4, 2020
Este es el desprecio del "patriota" Ortega Smith a las instituciones españolas, leyendo sus cosas en el Congreso.
Patriotero sin vergüenza.#SesionDeInvestidura#debatedeinvestidura #UnSíParaAvanzar pic.twitter.com/9qkaUCcs8X
— Salvatore (@Salvatore_Fray) January 4, 2020
Ortega Smith leyendo el Mein Kampf. #SesionDeInvestidura
— Tirant1980???????? (@tirant1980) January 4, 2020
Ortega Smith, está haciendo que lee un libro, mientras habla Sánchez.
Son unos impresentables, nivel Dios.
— Alí (@Errekaor3) January 4, 2020
