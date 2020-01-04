Diario Público
“Si a ellos les molesta tanto, a la mayoría nos conviene mucho“: el aplaudido tuit sobre los que cargan contra la investidura

Las reacciones de los sectores más conservadores al acuerdo entre el PSOE y Unidas Podemos se vienen sucediendo desde que se conoció el pacto que sellaron con un abrazo Pedro Sánchez y Pablo Iglesias. El último en sumarse a esta ola de críticas ha sido el presidente y cardenal arzobispo de Valladolid, Ricardo Blázquez, quien en representación de la Conferencia Episcopal ha dicho que siente "inquietud" y atisba "un futuro incierto" ante el pacto.

El presentador de Carne Cruda, Javier Gallego, ha explicado en un tuit por qué la investidura que está en marcha vale la pena: "Sólo por ver cómo rabian la derecha política y mediática, la CEOE, el Círculo de Empresarios, el Ibex 35 y la cúpula episcopal",  a su juicio. "Si a ellos les molesta tanto, a la mayoría nos conviene mucho", ha sentenciado.

La aplaudida reflexión ya ha sido compartida por más de mil personas y acumula cerca de 3.000 likes. Además, muchas personas han reaccionado dándole la razón a Gallego.

 

