“Si a ellos les molesta tanto, a la mayoría nos conviene mucho“: el aplaudido tuit sobre los que cargan contra la investidura

Las reacciones de los sectores más conservadores al acuerdo entre el PSOE y Unidas Podemos se vienen sucediendo desde que se conoció el pacto que sellaron con un abrazo Pedro Sánchez y Pablo Iglesias. El último en sumarse a esta ola de críticas ha sido el presidente y cardenal arzobispo de Valladolid, Ricardo Blázquez, quien en representación de la Conferencia Episcopal ha dicho que siente "inquietud" y atisba "un futuro incierto" ante el pacto.
El presentador de Carne Cruda, Javier Gallego, ha explicado en un tuit por qué la investidura que está en marcha vale la pena: "Sólo por ver cómo rabian la derecha política y mediática, la CEOE, el Círculo de Empresarios, el Ibex 35 y la cúpula episcopal", a su juicio. "Si a ellos les molesta tanto, a la mayoría nos conviene mucho", ha sentenciado.
Sólo por ver cómo rabian la derecha política y mediática, la CEOE, el Círculo de Empresarios, el Ibex 35 y la cúpula episcopal, ya merece la pena esta investidura. Si a ellos les molesta tanto, a la mayoría nos conviene mucho.
— Javier Gallego Crudo (@carnecrudaradio) January 4, 2020
La aplaudida reflexión ya ha sido compartida por más de mil personas y acumula cerca de 3.000 likes. Además, muchas personas han reaccionado dándole la razón a Gallego.
Asi están en la caberna ???? pic.twitter.com/7KGjbpgIpH
— Mamen Páez G. ♀????✊???? (@MamenPg_) January 4, 2020
Ellos tan nerviosos, los de abajo tan tranquilos pic.twitter.com/kIuM4JXC4s
— Izna (@Izna97317453) January 4, 2020
— angeles (@angeles67254479) January 4, 2020
Ladran..., luego, galopamos...
— Jesús García Diaz (@JessGarcaDiaz3) January 4, 2020
