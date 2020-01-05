Diario Público
Twitter “¿Cómo puedes ser tan puta?“: políticos del PSOE denuncian emails de “acoso“ por apoyar la investidura de Pedro Sánchez

La primera jornada de investidura dejó en evidencia la división en torno a ésta. La mitad del Congreso votará a favor y la otra mitad en contra. Incluso Inés Arrimadas pidió un tamayazo para evitar que Sánchez vuelva a La Moncloa.

En medio de esta vorágine, Daniel Viondi, diputado del PSOE en el Congreso, denunció el "acoso" que están recibiendo para que voten en contra de la investidura. "Acoso a diputados/as socialistas. Recibimos en nuestro email incesantes correos electrónicos de carácter amenazante sobre nuestro voto en investidura de Sánchez. Una actuación orquestada que destila el lenguaje ultraderechista", aseveraba.

Y fue entonces cuando la misma Beatriz Corredor, exministra socialista, mostró un pantallazo donde se podían leer insultos por apoyar al líder socialista en su pacto con Podemos.

Las publicaciones se han hecho virales, e incluso han dado las gracias por las incontables respuestas de apoyo. Una parte de las redes les han dicho que, pase lo que pase, no olviden que hay que denunciar a estos usuarios.

