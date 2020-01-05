La primera jornada de investidura dejó en evidencia la división en torno a ésta. La mitad del Congreso votará a favor y la otra mitad en contra. Incluso Inés Arrimadas pidió un tamayazo para evitar que Sánchez vuelva a La Moncloa.
En medio de esta vorágine, Daniel Viondi, diputado del PSOE en el Congreso, denunció el "acoso" que están recibiendo para que voten en contra de la investidura. "Acoso a diputados/as socialistas. Recibimos en nuestro email incesantes correos electrónicos de carácter amenazante sobre nuestro voto en investidura de Sánchez. Una actuación orquestada que destila el lenguaje ultraderechista", aseveraba.
????????Acoso a diputados/as socialistas.
Recibimos en nuestro email incesantes correos electrónicos de carácter amenazante sobre nuestro voto en investidura de @sanchezcastejon.
Una actuación orquestada que destila el lenguaje ultraderechista.
— Dani Viondi (@Viondi) January 3, 2020
Y fue entonces cuando la misma Beatriz Corredor, exministra socialista, mostró un pantallazo donde se podían leer insultos por apoyar al líder socialista en su pacto con Podemos.
Un ejemplo: pic.twitter.com/iH8VIGLZ3R
— Beatriz Corredor/❤️ (@BeatrizCorredor) January 3, 2020
Las publicaciones se han hecho virales, e incluso han dado las gracias por las incontables respuestas de apoyo. Una parte de las redes les han dicho que, pase lo que pase, no olviden que hay que denunciar a estos usuarios.
Beatriz, denuncia inmediata. Los fachillas están envalentonados y piensan que pueden hacer y decir lo que quieran. Insultos, incitación a golpes de estado. Ya está bien
— Fernando ❤️????❤️????❤️????❤️????❤️ (@Fernando14_09) January 3, 2020
ADELANTE CON LAS DENUNCIAS, ÉSO NO ES POLÍTICA, ES INSULTÓ PURO Y DURO!!!
— Pelusa28 (@pelusa2856) January 3, 2020
En algún momento hay que empezar a pararlo. https://t.co/8WAv7YqcTl https://t.co/8WAv7YqcTl
— Hugo Martínez Abarca (@hugomabarca) January 4, 2020
La pena es que la 'justicia' española sólo baila al son de la ultraderecha. Pero intentadlo, y si no continuad con la europea, que ofrece más garantías.
— The Catalan Badge (@hey_duggee) January 4, 2020
