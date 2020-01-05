Diario Público
Suárez Illana da la espalda a la portavoz de Bildu y Twitter estalla contra él: "Igual sólo se giró para ponerse cara al sol"

El diputado por el Partido Popular Adolfo Suárez dio la espalda a la portavoz de Bildu Mertxe Aizpurua durante su intervención en el Pleno de investidura. El hijo del primer presidente electo de la democracia tras la muerte de Francisco Franco quiso mostrar su oposición a que la formación vasca hable en la cámara baja.

El PP ha difundido la foto del dirigente sentado de espaldas a la tribuna mientras la ocupaba Aizpurua. En declaraciones a los periodistas después en los pasillos del Congreso, Suárez Illana ha asegurado que "una cosa es respetar a las personas y otra cosa es respetar sus ideas y sus hechos". A su entender, "no todos los hechos ni todas las ideas son respetables".

El momento ha generado reacciones de lo más variopintas en las redes sociales, que van desde los chistes hasta las críticas al hijo de Adolfo Suárez.

