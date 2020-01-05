El diputado por el Partido Popular Adolfo Suárez dio la espalda a la portavoz de Bildu Mertxe Aizpurua durante su intervención en el Pleno de investidura. El hijo del primer presidente electo de la democracia tras la muerte de Francisco Franco quiso mostrar su oposición a que la formación vasca hable en la cámara baja.
El PP ha difundido la foto del dirigente sentado de espaldas a la tribuna mientras la ocupaba Aizpurua. En declaraciones a los periodistas después en los pasillos del Congreso, Suárez Illana ha asegurado que "una cosa es respetar a las personas y otra cosa es respetar sus ideas y sus hechos". A su entender, "no todos los hechos ni todas las ideas son respetables".
El momento ha generado reacciones de lo más variopintas en las redes sociales, que van desde los chistes hasta las críticas al hijo de Adolfo Suárez.
Adolfo Suárez Illana indignado porque nadie le trae su cubata de menos de 4 euros. pic.twitter.com/Z8c6bYc4nH
— Alberto Cabello Mayero ???? (@pixelillo) January 5, 2020
Adolfo Suàrez Illana, ejemplo de por qué los hijos no deben heredar las empresas de sus padres.
— Emilio Doria (@DoriaBorrell) January 5, 2020
Adolfo Suárez Illana haciendo lo contrario de lo que habría hecho Adolfo Suárez.
— Esther L. Barceló ???? (@Elba_Celo) January 5, 2020
#InvestiduraRTVE5E #FelizDomingo
Adolfo Suárez Illana hoy en el congreso pic.twitter.com/wNuGPiKZUM
— eduardo b. (@eduardobera) January 5, 2020
No hay que malinterpretar el gesto de Suárez Illana, igual sólo se giró para ponerse cara al sol. #InvestiduraRTVE5E pic.twitter.com/9iiGUsPqjI
— PasaPPalabra (@PasaPPalabra) January 5, 2020
"Ara m'enfado i no respiro", by Adolfo Suárez Illana. pic.twitter.com/IIqXlqfIHY
— Ester ???? /errrreé/ (@ester_rre) January 5, 2020
Que alguien vaya a regalarle un chupa chups o un huevo kinder a Adolfo Suárez Illana, que tiene una pataleta y no quiere 'ajuntarse' con otros niños en el parque #InvestiduraRTVE pic.twitter.com/5XtrAsyBzu
— Désirée Sanz????????️????♀️???? ????Unidas Podemos???? (@DesireeSanz) January 5, 2020
Suárez Illana nuevo jurado de la voz#Investidurisima pic.twitter.com/Ns1Znplhrl
— Quiquegrana #PollaViejaTeam (@Quiquegranaino) January 5, 2020
Suarez Illana esta buscando a Celia Villalobos para que le deje el juego del Candy Crush.#InvestiduraARV pic.twitter.com/Br7SkPIVEo
— Rafa (@Rafael_MaPe) January 5, 2020
