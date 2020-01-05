Durante la segunda jornada de investidura, Iván Espinosa de los Monteros puso un tuit para criticar que EH Bildu, que si nada cambia, se abstendrá para apoyar el gobierno de coalición entre PSOE y Unidas Podemos.
"Bildu no engaña a nadie: «sin nuestros votos no habrá gobierno». Qué tipo de persona querría gobernar con hipotecas como esta?", publicaba el diputado de Vox durante los discursos de los portavoces.
La hipoteca es lo de menos. Lo importante es que tenga licencia y que los planos no los firme Rocío Monasterio. https://t.co/aVxUEVID34
— Oskar Matute (@OskarMatute) January 5, 2020
Rápidamente, el ultraderechista recibió una réplica que ha dejado mudo a Twitter. Ya cuenta con más de 3.000 retuits y 12.000 likes. "La hipoteca es lo de menos. Lo importante es que tenga licencia y que los planos no los firme Rocío Monasterio", respondía Oskar Matute, diputado de EH Bildu en el Congreso de los Diputados.
El diputado cogió el anzuelo de la "hipoteca" a la que hace referencia Espinosa de los Monteros para recordar la polémica de Monasterio, mujer del ultraderechista y también diputada de Vox, acusada de vender pisos sin cédula de habitabilidad.
Las respuestas han sido de enorme aplauso
Bildu no engaña a nadie: «sin nuestros votos no habrá gobierno».
Qué tipo de persona querría gobernar con hipotecas como esta?!
— Iván Espinosa de los Monteros (@ivanedlm) January 5, 2020
Zaskaaaaaa en toda la boca, muy importante que el arquitecto tenga título y permiso de obra.
— Aingeru_Mikel (@mikelestalayo) January 5, 2020
— Sancho Panza (@breadfan33) January 5, 2020
Zasca. Facha vaaaaaa!
— Ítaca ???? (@adeu2017) January 5, 2020
