¿Por qué Pablo Iglesias llama «bolivariano» a Bill Gates?

El fundador de Microsoft y una de las personas más ricas del mundo, Bill Gates es "otro bolivariano que quiere hundir la economía". Aunque resulte sorprendente, quien ha utilizado este manido término ha sido el secretario general de Podemos, Pablo Iglesias. ¿Por qué?

Iglesias, futuro vicepresidente del Gobierno de coalición entre PSOE y Unidas Podemos, ha tirado de ironía para reforzar una idea básica sobre la progresividad de los impuestos, una medida que, en parte, ha logrado dejar por escrito en el programa del nuevo Gobierno y que también ha defendido Gates en su blog personal: que los ricos paguen más impuestos. "Creo que los ricos deberían pagar más de lo que pagan actualmente", ha defendido Gates, que atesora más de 100.000 millones de dólares, por lo que se incluye entre los afectados por su propia concepción de la fiscalidad para Estados Unidos.

America’s tax system will be top of mind for many in 2020. Here’s what I really think. https://t.co/OuiTD1oI4Z

— Bill Gates (@BillGates) January 3, 2020