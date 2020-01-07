Álvarez de Toledo acusa a Ángels Barceló de llamarla “perra“ y se lleva un zasca de la periodista a cuenta de la RAE

La diputada del Partido Popular en el Congreso de los Diputados, Cayetana Álvarez de Toledo, ha tenido un tenso encontronazo con la presentadora de Hoy por Hoy, Ángels Barceló.
Álvarez de Toledo ha comenzado su intervención en la Cadena SER comentado que Barceló llamó a los políticos del PP "jauría hambrienta".
"Yo no he dicho exactamente eso", ha respondido la periodista. “Creo que la expresión ‘jauría hambrienta’ sí la dijiste. Una jauría es un grupo de perros. Eso es llamar perros. Y en mi caso es llamarme perra”, ha vuelto a la carga Cayetana.
Durante la misma charla, la diputada del PP ha asegurado que PSOE "se ha colocado fuera de la Constitución" al pactar con partidos que "quieren derribar el orden constitucional".
Tras esas palabras, Barceló ha despedido a la política tirando de RAE: “Hay una segunda acepción a jauría”: “Conjunto de quienes persiguen con saña a una persona o a un grupo”.
???? VÍDEO | Tenso cara a cara entre Àngels Barceló y Cayetana Álvarez de Toledohttps://t.co/uTsrKViqEZ #Investidura pic.twitter.com/WgOiC4kEAs
— Cadena SER (@La_SER) January 7, 2020
El zasca e la periodista ha sido aplaudido en redes.
Boom! Cierre perfecto.
— Jupiter Fox (@jupitertuit) January 7, 2020
Brutal ????????????????????????????????
— SGM (@SMata79) January 7, 2020
Zascaaaaaaaa!!!!
— EnriqueLzdeVallejo (@LzdeVallejo75) January 7, 2020
