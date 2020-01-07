Finlandia no creará una jornada laboral de cuatro días: el propio Gobierno desmiente el bulo

Los bulos siguen probando su magnánimo poder y vida propia. A menudo son capaces de 'matar' a personalidades en Twitter o, en el caso de Finlandia, proponer una innovadora reforma laboral sin el conocimiento del Gobierno del país. Según numerosos medios internacionales, la primera ministra Sanna Marin –conocida por ser la gobernante más joven del mundo– estaba decidida a promover una innovadora jornada laboral en su país consistente en cuatro días de trabajo de seis horas cada uno.
"En el programa del gobierno finlandés no se menciona la semana de 4 días. El tema no está en la agenda del gobierno finlandés". Con esta contundencia ha zanjado este bulo el propio Gobierno finlandés a través de su cuenta de Twitter.
In the Finnish Government´s program there is no mention about 4-day week. Issue is not on the Finnish Government’s agenda. PM @marinsanna envisioned idea briefly in a panel discussion last August while she was the Minister of Transport, and there hasn’t been any recent activity.
— Finnish Government (@FinGovernment) January 7, 2020
Entonces... ¿cuál es el origen de esta información errónea? Tal y como aclara el Ejecutivo en el desmentido, la única parte real de este bulo son unas declaraciones realizadas por Marin el pasado agosto.
“Una semana laboral de cuatro días, una jornada laboral de seis horas. ¿Por qué no podría ser el siguiente paso? ¿Son realmente ocho horas la verdad definitiva? Creo que las personas merecen pasar más tiempo con sus familias, seres queridos, pasatiempos y otros aspectos de la vida, como la cultura. Este podría ser el siguiente paso para nosotros en la vida laboral ", comentó en su día la gobernante cuando todavía era ministra de Transporte. A veces, los bulos no solo matan, sino que también son capaces de resucitar informaciones que ya han muerto.
