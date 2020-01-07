Diario Público
PP Hoy, en “tuits que envejecen mal”: cuando Cospedal y Aguirre retaban a los movimientos sociales a presentarse a las elecciones

Corría el año 2011, la indignación por la crisis acontecida en el 2008 y la reforma laboral del PSOE, entre otras cosas, llevó a diversos movimientos sociales a llamar a una gran manifestación que se llevó a cabo el 15 de mayo de 2011, que acabó en una gran acampada en las diferentes ciudades de España de forma espontánea.

Quién iba a decir que algunos movimientos, surgidos a partir del 15M, (después convertidos en partidos políticos) acabarían sentados en el Congreso de los Diputados y gobernando en nuestro país.

Esperanza Aguirre utilizó dicho movimiento contra el PSOE e invitó a sus integrantes, el 18 de mayo del 2011, a votar para quitarles el poder.

De la misma forma, María Dolores de Cospedal retó, en el año 2013, a Ada Colau y a los líderes de otras plataformas sociales a presentarse a las elecciones y someterse al voto de los ciudadanos.

Ahora, años después, las redes han rescatado las declaraciones de ambas políticas: "Contigo empezó todo", han comentado varios tuiteros.

