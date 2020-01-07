Corría el año 2011, la indignación por la crisis acontecida en el 2008 y la reforma laboral del PSOE, entre otras cosas, llevó a diversos movimientos sociales a llamar a una gran manifestación que se llevó a cabo el 15 de mayo de 2011, que acabó en una gran acampada en las diferentes ciudades de España de forma espontánea.
Quién iba a decir que algunos movimientos, surgidos a partir del 15M, (después convertidos en partidos políticos) acabarían sentados en el Congreso de los Diputados y gobernando en nuestro país.
Esperanza Aguirre utilizó dicho movimiento contra el PSOE e invitó a sus integrantes, el 18 de mayo del 2011, a votar para quitarles el poder.
A los gobiernos q indignan a la ciudadanía, se les quita del poder votando pacíficamente en las urnas. #acampadasol #democraciarealya
— Esperanza Aguirre (@EsperanzAguirre) May 18, 2011
De la misma forma, María Dolores de Cospedal retó, en el año 2013, a Ada Colau y a los líderes de otras plataformas sociales a presentarse a las elecciones y someterse al voto de los ciudadanos.
Una visionaria. https://t.co/wSWcPuJR6B
— Antonio Manchón (@Manchon19) January 7, 2020
Ahora, años después, las redes han rescatado las declaraciones de ambas políticas: "Contigo empezó todo", han comentado varios tuiteros.
Alla fuimos, Maria Dolores.
El reto no te salió del todo bien. https://t.co/HkU1ZbfDQd
— Antón Gómez-Reino (@AntonGomezReino) January 7, 2020
Gracias, Espe. De corazón ♥. https://t.co/MjdA1W46jr
— #EconoMarxismo (@FullChus) January 7, 2020
Gracias por mostrarnos el camino, ¡máquina! https://t.co/bqghpO1b5t
— Ary (@Aryukem) January 7, 2020
Gracias Esperanza. Contigo empezó todo. https://t.co/fGHcrbSzYd
— Rubén Sánchez (@RubenSanchezTW) January 7, 2020
