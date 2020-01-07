Twitter se mofa de la secretaria general del PP en A Coruña tras confundir una manifestación españolista en Madrid con Teruel

La secretaria general del PP en A Coruña, Rosa Gallego, ha sido el centro de las burlas de cientos de tuiteros tras difundir un tuit cargando contra Pedro Sánchez. En él, se incrusta un vídeo donde se ve una manifestación antigua en la calle Goya de Madrid, pero la diputada no reconoció el lugar y afirmó que era Teruel.
“Teruel existe y habla alto y claro #SanchezTraidor” declaró Gallego junto con un vídeo de una manifestación a favor de la unidad de España en Twitter, sin darse cuenta de que ese vídeo no se había grabado ni el mismo día ni en el mismo sitio hasta que varios tuiteros la contestaron.
Eso es la Calle Goya de Madrid Rosa, y no es de estos días. En fin...
— Fran Diaz Gallego (@dinisss) January 5, 2020
Gallego contestó entonces al hilo de un tuitero reconociendo su error y pidiendo disculpas, pero no borró el tuit y continuó contestando con otro artículo de manifestaciones en Zaragoza.
Pues aún me van a escuchar. Esto será Zaragoza?https://t.co/nCkDBZZOr6
— Rosa Gallego (@rgallego6) January 6, 2020
Por otro lado, esa confusión ha sido el centro de las mofas para otros tuiteros, que han contestado al hilo de Gallego añadiendo fotos y vídeos de otros sitios que tampoco son Teruel.
Rosa, aquí te paso yo una foto de Teruel y sus ciudadanos, manifestándose en favor de Tomás Guitarte, de Teruel Existe y del pacto con Sánchez! pic.twitter.com/9wUj4hsXVE
— Edu (@EduACouto) January 6, 2020
Eso no es Teruel, Teruel es esto: pic.twitter.com/TtqbO6k647
— ????S???? (@sylvimaz) January 6, 2020
Teruel existe y habla alto y claro pic.twitter.com/DL1OSROIQy
— E.G.S. ???? (@poyeyali) January 6, 2020
Concentración de patriotas en Teruel esta mañana. pic.twitter.com/O0bhv0oNgc
— JØ§§ ⚒ PAJÀRØ (@jose1327) January 6, 2020
