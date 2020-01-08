Diario Público
Diario Público

¿Habrá llegado Carlos Herrera a Somalia?: el presentador aseguró que se exiliaría ante un Gobierno de PSOE y Podemos

Por

El presentador de Herrera en COPE aseguró en febrero de 2016 que, si se producía un Gobierno de PSOE y Podemos, pediría asilo en Somalia. Por ese motivo, al conocer que Pedro Sánchez sería presidente de España con Unidas Podemos, las redes se preguntaron si Herrera pediría asilo en Somalia.

Twitter se ha llenado de memes y bromas, pero la realidad es que Carlos Herrera se ha quedado en España y parece que no tiene pensado irse a ninguna parte.

