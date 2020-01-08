El presentador de Herrera en COPE aseguró en febrero de 2016 que, si se producía un Gobierno de PSOE y Podemos, pediría asilo en Somalia. Por ese motivo, al conocer que Pedro Sánchez sería presidente de España con Unidas Podemos, las redes se preguntaron si Herrera pediría asilo en Somalia.
Twitter se ha llenado de memes y bromas, pero la realidad es que Carlos Herrera se ha quedado en España y parece que no tiene pensado irse a ninguna parte.
-Hacia dónde queda Somalia, Herreralf?
-Hacia la izquierda, mi querido Frodorico.
-Amos no me jodas. pic.twitter.com/tndJIgcwLq
— The Raven (@the_raven77) January 7, 2020
Durante la investidura (2019 - 2020), Herrera, un conflictivo y enigmático periodista español, es enviado a Somalia en una campaña de apoyo a los fascistas contra las hordas comunistas que han pactado para romper España.
Convirtiéndose en "Herrera de Somalia"
FlinAffinity pic.twitter.com/8glYo24V65
— Zalatoy (@zalatoy) January 8, 2020
Carlos Herrera en Somalia preparando el programa de mañana pic.twitter.com/ZRSZqwUE7v
— Zalatoy (@zalatoy) January 7, 2020
Bailamos? pic.twitter.com/sMFCOTI3JX
— ???????? ???????????????????? ???????? ???????????????????? ???????? (@memareoenbarco) January 7, 2020
AENA pone a disposición del señor Carlos Herrera su horario de vuelos desde Barcelona, Madrid y Bilbao a la capital de Somalia: Lunes:16.30 h, miércoles: 12.45, Sabado:15.oo pic.twitter.com/UUAoSAsHvK
— Lucio Martínez Pereda (@anluma99) January 7, 2020
Los oyentes de Carlos Herrera tenéis que sintonizar a partir de mañana Radio Somalia Libre.
No lo olvidéis.
— MARIANO RAJOY FAKE ???????? (@marianofake) January 7, 2020
