Twitter Duras críticas a Carmen Lomana por decir que usa abrigo de piel por el bien del medio ambiente: “Soy ecológica“

Carmen Lomana la ha vuelto a liar con un desafortunado comentario que ha desatado las críticas de centenares de personas.

La empresaria colgó, el pasado miércoles, dos fotografías en las que aparece bajando unas escaleras y cubierta con un abrigo de piel.

Junto a las imágenes, Lomana escribió el siguiente comentario: "Hoy toca la típica foto de escalera que os gusta. Hace frío y estreno un precioso abrigo que me ha enviado #Nomadideluxe Piel natural porque soy ecológica. No debemos ponernos sintéticos que contaminan muchísimo y no son biodegradables".

El abrigo es de Nomadideluxe, una tienda de ropa en la que prima la piel de zorro.

Esas palabras no han sentado nada bien y muchos le han echado en cara que presumiera de ser "ecológica" prefiriendo la muerte de un ser vivo, antes que utilizar un abrigo sintético.

Por el momento, Lomana no ha eliminado las fotografías y no ha hecho ningún tipo de declaración.

