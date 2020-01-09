Carmen Lomana la ha vuelto a liar con un desafortunado comentario que ha desatado las críticas de centenares de personas.

La empresaria colgó, el pasado miércoles, dos fotografías en las que aparece bajando unas escaleras y cubierta con un abrigo de piel.

Junto a las imágenes, Lomana escribió el siguiente comentario: "Hoy toca la típica foto de escalera que os gusta. Hace frío y estreno un precioso abrigo que me ha enviado #Nomadideluxe Piel natural porque soy ecológica. No debemos ponernos sintéticos que contaminan muchísimo y no son biodegradables".

El abrigo es de Nomadideluxe, una tienda de ropa en la que prima la piel de zorro.

Hoy toca la típica foto de escalera que os gusta. Hace frío y estreno un precioso abrigo que me ha enviado #Nomadideluxe Piel natural porque soy ecológica. No debemos ponernos sintéticos que contaminan muchísimo y no son biodegradables. pic.twitter.com/JzF1xyPUAE — Carmen Lomana (@Carmen_Lomana) January 8, 2020

Esas palabras no han sentado nada bien y muchos le han echado en cara que presumiera de ser "ecológica" prefiriendo la muerte de un ser vivo, antes que utilizar un abrigo sintético.

Por el momento, Lomana no ha eliminado las fotografías y no ha hecho ningún tipo de declaración.

Los químicos utilizados para que luzcas esas pieles no son ecológicos. Las granjas de cría y las trampas utilizadas para cazar esas pieles, que eliminan toda clase de fauna, no son ecológicas. Matar sólo para vestir pieles, ni es natural ni es ecológico. — Labarner???? (@labarner) January 8, 2020

Seguro que luego fuiste en bicicleta. — Bob Estropajo (@BobEstropajo) January 9, 2020

Te estás vistiendo con la piel del cadáver de un animal y encima te atajas haciéndote la ecológica. Siento ganas de vomitar. — ????????????ℯ???????????????????? ???? (@valenrgzz) January 8, 2020