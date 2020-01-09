Otro hit de Ivan Lagarto para el programa El Intermedio de La Sexta. El autor de otros ‘temazos’ como el remix del ‘Cuanto peor, mejor’ de Rajoy, nos deleita ahora con uno nuevo. En esta ocasión se atreve con la última ayusada, la intervención de la presidenta madrileña en la que aseguró que “nadie ha muerto” por la contaminación.

Isabel Díaz Ayuso sorprendió la semana pasada cuando en declaraciones a la Cadena Ser negó las nocivas consecuencias de la contaminación para la salud de las personas. “Yo no quiero que se cree una alarma de salud pública porque no la hay”. Y continuó: “No se va a morir la gente, tal y como se expone muchas veces. […] No es real”. Las asociaciones ecologistas estiman que 400.000 europeos mueren al año por las emisiones contaminantes.

Tras las críticas y las bromas en las redes de los últimos días, ahora Lagarto ha puesto ritmo a esas palabras:

Relacionadas:

-"Cuanto peor, mejor": el remix del verano de Mariano Rajoy