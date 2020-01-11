El tuitero Hermatocrítico ha propuesto a sus seguidores que cuenten una historia que hayan vivido, pero que sea tan alucinante que parezca que sea inventada.
¿Qué historia real si la contáis es más posible que os dijeran que es un INVENT?
— El Hematocrítico (@hematocritico) January 7, 2020
Su tuit ha arrasado y muchísimas personas han compartido sus historias. Aquí os dejamos algunas de las mejores.
Antes de un concierto en Colombia, salí por la puerta de artistas a fumar un cigarrillo. Y el equipo de seguridad no me dejó volver porque no tenían idea de quién era
???? https://t.co/DvvWp7oFsm
— James Rhodes (@JRhodesPianist) January 10, 2020
robe borrachisima un extintor de una discoteca lo saque tapado con mi abrigo como si fuera un bebe me fui en taxi a casa y se me abrio dentro del taxi abri la puerta lo tire en marcha y exploto nos bajamos del taxi blancos como si acabaramos de salir de la casa de albert rivera https://t.co/OFaa2zV5nc
— olarizu (@ofma11) January 9, 2020
Cuando era joven, mi padre y sus amigos estaban en un bar cuando entraron unos nazis con palos diciendo que cantaran "cara al sol". Un hombre sacó una pistola y dijo a uno: arrodíllate y cántame tú la internacional. Y LO HIZO https://t.co/mWhwMegNw4
— Luna ???? (@JessieKeehl) January 8, 2020
Cuando era pequeña, Rajoy me ofreció un caramelo insistentemente en campaña electoral y yo me eché a llorar porque basándome en tópico de ofrecer caramelos a niños, creí que me quería secuestrar.
Un montón de señoras comenzaron a increparle por hacer llorar a una niña. https://t.co/BKxuUsOPvT
— L.A. Woman. ???????? (@EstherOnAir) January 8, 2020
Cuando mangué un par de sobres de lubricante del hospital y cuando los usé no me di cuenta que eran con anestésico (lidocaína) y se me quedó la polla dormida en mitad del polvo https://t.co/SeGMgUQXCm
— Simón???? (@simonlopez01) January 8, 2020
En el primer día de mi primer viaje a Nueva York, me crucé con una "cara conocida" en un local. Era Jack Nicholson y estaba pidiendo unas cosas.
Entendía qué estaba diciendo y asentía en automático, pero no paré de mirar hacia abajo a ver si salían subtítulos. Por la costumbre. https://t.co/6qhbt6vCl9
— Luis Carlos Díaz ???? (@LuisCarlos) January 8, 2020
Con 4 o 5 años fui a la boda de mi prima y me dio por quitarle el micrófono al cura de la mano y por cantar el "ave maria cuando serás mía" delante de toda la iglesia https://t.co/Q1PHDbPCBB pic.twitter.com/of25x8KzAB
— Auro ???????? (@auroraperez03) January 9, 2020
Hice saltar la alarma de Notre Dame por ostiarme y casi llevarme por delante las coronas de un par de generaciones de luises https://t.co/fFcZhubDHP
— Irene P???? (@IrenePalmero27) January 8, 2020
Me perdí con dos años en el entierro de Franco
— ramonpeco (@ramonpeco) January 9, 2020
La casa en la que crecí, un chalet con jardín, es actualmente la sede de la Iglesia de la Cienciologia en Andalucía. Es perfectamente posible que Tom Cruise haya meado en el water de mi infancia.
— José Luis de Vicente (@jldevicente) January 8, 2020
