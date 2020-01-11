Diario Público
Diario Público

Twitter “¿Qué historia real si la contáis es más posible que os dijeran que es un INVENT?“: las mejores respuestas a la pregunta de un tuitero

Por

El tuitero Hermatocrítico ha propuesto a sus seguidores que cuenten una historia que hayan vivido, pero que sea tan alucinante que parezca que sea inventada.

Su tuit ha arrasado y muchísimas personas han compartido sus historias. Aquí os dejamos algunas de las mejores.

Lo último en Tremending